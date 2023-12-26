Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack

GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack

Arion Kurtaj, a GTA 6 hacker and a member of the Lapsus$ gang involved in the big Rockstar Games hack, has been sentenced to life in hospital prison. Know what happened.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 26 2023, 19:52 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Leaked videos of GTA 6 were put online by a hacker on GTAForums last year. Now, the hacker has been put in prison hospital. (Rockstar Games)

As 2023 comes to an end, cybercrime has become a critical issue. Insomniac Games, the famed developer of Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequel Spider-Man 2 became the latest victim of a lack recently. Nearly 1.6TB of information including developer builds of the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine, timeline of upcoming games, as well as personal data of employees were put online by hackers. While this hack was shocking, it isn't the only one suffered by a major gaming developer in recent years. Just last year, Rockstar Games was hacked and 90 early development videos of GTA 6 were leaked online. Sometime later, it was concluded that a teen was behind the hack, and now he has been sentenced to life in hospital prison.

GTA 6 hack: What happened?

One of the biggest game leaks in recent years, the early gameplay footage leak of GTA 6 rocked Rockstar Games in September 2022. A hacker who goes by “teapotuberhacker” leaked 90 early development gameplay videos of the next GTA game online on the GTAForums platform. Although Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind GTA games, immediately issued a takedown of the illegally obtained videos, they had already been reposted millions of times across social media.

The credibility of the videos was confirmed early by Bloomberg Reporter Jason Schreier through Rockstar sources. Now, Rockstar Games have also confirmed that it was indeed early development gameplay footage of GTA 6. The game developer tweeted that the hacker illegally obtained data from Rockstar's servers which “included “early development footage" of the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Later, it was concluded that hacker group LAPSUS$ was behind the attack, with Arion Kurtaj from Oxford being the “teapotuberhacker” on GTAForums who released the videos.

Prison sentence

In August, a jury concluded that Kurtaj was indeed behind the hacks that hit Rockstar Games. Kurtaj, 18, who is autistic, has now been sentenced to life in hospital prison by a UK judge who deemed that the hacker posed a threat to the public. As per the court, Kurtaj “had been violent while in custody with dozens of reports of injury or property damage”, the BBC reported.

The hacker also underwent a mental health evaluation which revealed that he “continued to express the intent to return to cybercrime as soon as possible”.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 19:52 IST
