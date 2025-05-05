GTA 6 launch delayed: 5 classic games to dive into while you wait

The long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 just got longer. Rockstar Games has officially pushed back the release of the highly anticipated title to May 26, 2026. Originally expected to hit consoles this year, the delay comes as the developer said it needed more time to meet player expectations. While fans gear up for the next big entry in the franchise, there's plenty of Grand Theft Auto games titles available to revisit or discover. Here's a look at five engaging titles that can fill the gap until GTA 6 hits the shelves.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

Developed by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers an open world built around a late-1800s setting. Players step into the boots of Arthur Morgan and explore a storyline filled with outlaws, lawmen, and survival. The game allows free roaming across vast landscapes, hunting, engaging in heists, and interacting with diverse characters. While not part of the GTA series, it offers gameplay mechanics and storytelling depth similar to what GTA fans appreciate.

2. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Set in a fictional city inspired by 1980s Miami, Vice City puts players in control of Tommy Vercetti. As he climbs the criminal ladder, players explore a city filled with neon lights, radio hits, and period-accurate cars. The game is known for its missions, memorable characters, and a soundtrack that reflects the setting. For those who missed it or want to relive the experience, this title offers a well-paced journey through GTA history.

3. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Taking place before GTA III, Liberty City Stories follows Toni Cipriani as he rises through the ranks of the Leone family. The game blends familiar GTA gameplay with a storyline that builds on earlier games. Originally made for handheld consoles, it later became available on other platforms. Its missions, compact design, and connections to the broader GTA universe make it a solid option.

4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

This title takes players into the early 1990s through the character of Carl “CJ” Johnson. Set across a fictional state with three main cities, the game offers a range of missions, territory control mechanics, and character customisation. It allows players to explore urban and rural environments while following a storyline about loyalty, family, and gang rivalries. Its scale and variety continue to draw players back.

5. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

This prequel to Vice City introduces Victor Vance, a character trying to escape poverty and support his family. As the story unfolds, players explore Vice City from a different perspective. The game includes new missions and vehicles, while revisiting familiar locations with fresh challenges. Originally released on the PSP, it was later made available on other platforms.