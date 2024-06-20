 GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

The excitement for GTA 6 continues to build daily. Here's what we know so far about the most anticipated video game in history.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2024, 16:18 IST
Icon
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks
icon View all Images
GTA 6 is set in Leonida, Rockstar’s version of Florida, USA. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6, was announced late last year, followed by a record-breaking trailer. Since then, Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about what is arguably going to be the biggest video game launch ever.

If you have just started following the leaks and rumors about the game, here is everything you need to know before the second trailer releases.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

GTA 6 Will Be Set In Vice City, Featuring Two Protagonists

GTA 6, like GTA 5, will continue the trend of featuring multiple protagonists. This time, for the first time ever, we will see a female protagonist named Lucia. She will be joined by Jason, the male protagonist. The duo is likely inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, and we will see them doing heists together.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Regarding the setting, Rockstar is taking the fan base back to Vice City, its fictional rendition of Miami, Florida. Unlike GTA Vice City, users will likely be able to explore an even wider area, which will also include marshlands, state borders, beaches, and more. The state is called Leonida and is based on what Florida has to offer in the US.

GTA 6 Will Feature More Dog Breeds and Region-Specific Animals

One thing that you can clearly observe in the first GTA 6 trailer is the addition of new animal species in the world of GTA. Not only can you see a man walking a Chihuahua on the beach, but you can also observe region-specific animals such as flamingos and crocodiles.

This will certainly create a dynamic, living, and breathing world where anything can happen, and danger lurks in the remote areas.

GTA 6 Will Double Down On Fine Details, Featuring Detailed Characters

One thing is clear: every time a new GTA game releases, Rockstar outdoes itself with the amount of detail it packs into the game. GTA V did this by making a huge world available to users, alongside a memorable set of characters, and from the looks of it, GTA 6 will be no different.

Users will be able to interact with and see a diverse set of NPCs doing different activities. The trailer solidifies this by showing NPCs on the beach doing things like walking dogs, spraying sunscreen, flying kites, making content, riding jet skis, drinking beer, and much more.

Regarding the buildings, they may have more explorable interiors and may be more destructible too—something the GTA Online community has demanded for a long time now.

GTA 6 Release Date (Rumored)

While Rockstar has made it clear that the game will launch next year in 2025, we don't have a fixed time frame. However, earlier this year in May, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, released its earnings call. It says that GTA 6 will be released in the fall of 2025. This roughly translates to a release between September to November next year, which may just be the right time to release it as it falls just before the holiday season, potentially leading to huge sales for Rockstar Games.

Also Read

That said, release plans can always change based on how development goes, but if the past is any indication, Rockstar will deliver on its promise. Also, we may even get to see a second trailer before the end of this year.

GTA 6 Supported Platforms

GTA 6 will initially be released only for the PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. This means it won't be released for the PC at the start, just like GTA 5 and previous GTA games before that. If the past is any indicator, we may see Rockstar bring GTA 6 to PC after a year or so, allowing PC players to enjoy it and double down on the fun by adding mods and texture packs.

Also Read

GTA 6 also won't make it to last-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One because of hardware limitations those platforms come with; GTA 6 is a current-generation game and is likely to be quite demanding. That said, reports claim that Sony could capitalize on this launch and release the PS5 Pro sometime next year as well—making it the definitive console to play the game on.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 16:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; rockstar games responds red dead redemption 2 system requirements: minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience red dead redemption pc: know how to play the popular game on xbox one and windows 10 gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes red dead redemption 2 tips: unlock money, weapons, gear, and more rockstar reveals gta online summer update 2024: new missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more gta 6 pc launch: rockstar games hints at delay but there’s some hope garena free fire redeem codes for may 1: useful tips to become a pro player and win every match 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures microsoft makes over 50 games free to play without xbox live gold
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks
Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance
GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads
Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets