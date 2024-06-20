GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6, was announced late last year, followed by a record-breaking trailer. Since then, Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about what is arguably going to be the biggest video game launch ever.

If you have just started following the leaks and rumors about the game, here is everything you need to know before the second trailer releases.

GTA 6 Will Be Set In Vice City, Featuring Two Protagonists

GTA 6, like GTA 5, will continue the trend of featuring multiple protagonists. This time, for the first time ever, we will see a female protagonist named Lucia. She will be joined by Jason, the male protagonist. The duo is likely inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, and we will see them doing heists together.

Regarding the setting, Rockstar is taking the fan base back to Vice City, its fictional rendition of Miami, Florida. Unlike GTA Vice City, users will likely be able to explore an even wider area, which will also include marshlands, state borders, beaches, and more. The state is called Leonida and is based on what Florida has to offer in the US.

GTA 6 Will Feature More Dog Breeds and Region-Specific Animals

One thing that you can clearly observe in the first GTA 6 trailer is the addition of new animal species in the world of GTA. Not only can you see a man walking a Chihuahua on the beach, but you can also observe region-specific animals such as flamingos and crocodiles.

This will certainly create a dynamic, living, and breathing world where anything can happen, and danger lurks in the remote areas.

GTA 6 Will Double Down On Fine Details, Featuring Detailed Characters

One thing is clear: every time a new GTA game releases, Rockstar outdoes itself with the amount of detail it packs into the game. GTA V did this by making a huge world available to users, alongside a memorable set of characters, and from the looks of it, GTA 6 will be no different.

Users will be able to interact with and see a diverse set of NPCs doing different activities. The trailer solidifies this by showing NPCs on the beach doing things like walking dogs, spraying sunscreen, flying kites, making content, riding jet skis, drinking beer, and much more.

Regarding the buildings, they may have more explorable interiors and may be more destructible too—something the GTA Online community has demanded for a long time now.

GTA 6 Release Date (Rumored)

While Rockstar has made it clear that the game will launch next year in 2025, we don't have a fixed time frame. However, earlier this year in May, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, released its earnings call. It says that GTA 6 will be released in the fall of 2025. This roughly translates to a release between September to November next year, which may just be the right time to release it as it falls just before the holiday season, potentially leading to huge sales for Rockstar Games.

That said, release plans can always change based on how development goes, but if the past is any indication, Rockstar will deliver on its promise. Also, we may even get to see a second trailer before the end of this year.

GTA 6 Supported Platforms

GTA 6 will initially be released only for the PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. This means it won't be released for the PC at the start, just like GTA 5 and previous GTA games before that. If the past is any indicator, we may see Rockstar bring GTA 6 to PC after a year or so, allowing PC players to enjoy it and double down on the fun by adding mods and texture packs.

GTA 6 also won't make it to last-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One because of hardware limitations those platforms come with; GTA 6 is a current-generation game and is likely to be quite demanding. That said, reports claim that Sony could capitalize on this launch and release the PS5 Pro sometime next year as well—making it the definitive console to play the game on.