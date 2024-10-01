 GTA 6 launch inches closer as GTA 5 tops European sales charts 11 years after release | Gaming News
GTA 5 reclaimed the top spot in European sales charts for August, over a decade after its initial release which showcased its enduring popularity.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 01 2024, 10:54 IST
Exploring Beyond the Main Storyline: Take your time to delve into the vast world of GTA 5 beyond the main narrative. From shopping and arcade games to honing your skills at the shooting range or participating in races across Los Santos, there's a plethora of distractions waiting to be explored.
Embracing Side Quests: Don't overlook the richness of GTA 5's side quests. These offer unique experiences, whether it's joining a cult, fending off an alien invasion, aiding a wedding procession, dealing with cannibals, or even enrolling in flight school. Each side quest adds depth to the game's universe.
Utilizing Stock Market Opportunities: Engage with the in-game stock market to bolster your finances. By strategically buying and selling stocks, particularly before assassination missions, players can reap significant profits or mitigate potential losses. Assessing risks and returns is key to making informed investment decisions.
Thorough Map Exploration: Beyond its sheer size, GTA 5's map is brimming with activities, hidden locations, and interactive elements. Take the time to explore Los Santos and its surroundings to uncover intriguing Easter eggs, such as UFO sightings, frozen aliens, unique landmarks, and nods to iconic films like "No Country for Old Men" and "Back to the Future."
To fully enjoy GTA 5, players must have a lot of cash. While doing missions, side quests and heists can earn you a fair amount, it is up to them to learn how to manage it properly. One of the easiest ways to lose cash is to make the wrong purchases, especially when it comes to vehicles. Now we know that GTA 5 has several vehicles that can entice players into owning them - like the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento-based Pegassi Zentorno or the Buggati Veyron-esque Truffade Adder. Instead, players are advised to purchase properties that provide an income, like the Cinema Dopler and Ten Cent Theater, both of which offer decent ROI.
GTA 5 continues to dominate sales charts and maintains popularity more than eleven years after its release. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) continues to demonstrate remarkable endurance in the gaming market, more than eleven years after its initial release. The game owes its longevity to a compelling campaign and a dynamic online mode. Players can control three main characters - Michael, Franklin, and Trevor - throughout the story, adding depth to the gameplay experience. The online component, GTA Online, has transformed into a fundamental aspect of the gaming landscape, boasting a thriving community and numerous popular servers.

GTA 5 Dominates August Sales in Europe

Recently, VGC reported that GTA 5 secured its position as the best-selling game in Europe for August, as confirmed by GamesIndustry, a gaming sales aggregator. This achievement comes even as new releases like Star Wars: Outlaws and Concord entered the market, with the latter facing controversy. Notably, digital sales figures for another highly anticipated title, Black Myth: Wukong, remain unavailable.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

Top 5 Best-Selling Games in August

In addition to GTA 5, several other games ranked highly in August sales, including Hogwarts Legacy, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and EA Sports FC 24, which rounded out the top five best-selling titles. The full list of August best-sellers in Europe featured:

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Star Wars: Outlaws

3. Hogwarts Legacy

4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

5. EA Sports FC 24

Also Read: GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game

The GamesIndustry report provides additional insights into the gaming industry for August, revealing that Europe sold 300,000 consoles during the month. This figure marks a decline of 42 percent compared to the previous year but shows improvement from July. The PS5 emerged as the top-selling console in Europe for August, followed by the Nintendo Switch in second place.

Also read: GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details

GTA 5's ongoing success in the industry coincides with Rockstar Games revealing more details about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. The company announced plans for a Fall 2025 release, following the blockbuster reveal of the game's first trailer in December. As excitement builds, many fans and critics anticipate that GTA 6 will achieve record-breaking sales, fueled by the immense enthusiasm from the franchise's dedicated fanbase. As the community eagerly awaits updates on GTA 6, GTA 5 remains a significant player in the gaming world.

