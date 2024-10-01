GTA 6 launch inches closer as GTA 5 tops European sales charts 11 years after release

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) continues to demonstrate remarkable endurance in the gaming market, more than eleven years after its initial release. The game owes its longevity to a compelling campaign and a dynamic online mode. Players can control three main characters - Michael, Franklin, and Trevor - throughout the story, adding depth to the gameplay experience. The online component, GTA Online, has transformed into a fundamental aspect of the gaming landscape, boasting a thriving community and numerous popular servers.

GTA 5 Dominates August Sales in Europe

Recently, VGC reported that GTA 5 secured its position as the best-selling game in Europe for August, as confirmed by GamesIndustry, a gaming sales aggregator. This achievement comes even as new releases like Star Wars: Outlaws and Concord entered the market, with the latter facing controversy. Notably, digital sales figures for another highly anticipated title, Black Myth: Wukong, remain unavailable.

Also read

Top 5 Best-Selling Games in August

In addition to GTA 5, several other games ranked highly in August sales, including Hogwarts Legacy, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and EA Sports FC 24, which rounded out the top five best-selling titles. The full list of August best-sellers in Europe featured:

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Star Wars: Outlaws

3. Hogwarts Legacy

4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

5. EA Sports FC 24

The GamesIndustry report provides additional insights into the gaming industry for August, revealing that Europe sold 300,000 consoles during the month. This figure marks a decline of 42 percent compared to the previous year but shows improvement from July. The PS5 emerged as the top-selling console in Europe for August, followed by the Nintendo Switch in second place.

GTA 5's ongoing success in the industry coincides with Rockstar Games revealing more details about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. The company announced plans for a Fall 2025 release, following the blockbuster reveal of the game's first trailer in December. As excitement builds, many fans and critics anticipate that GTA 6 will achieve record-breaking sales, fueled by the immense enthusiasm from the franchise's dedicated fanbase. As the community eagerly awaits updates on GTA 6, GTA 5 remains a significant player in the gaming world.