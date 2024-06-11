 GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more | Gaming News
GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more

New leaks on GTA 6 have emerged, revealing gameplay details and technical features from the console version, as shared by X user mvbr. Here's what we know so far.

| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 11:39 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
New leaks reveal gameplay details and features of GTA 6, focusing on the console version. (Rockstar Games)

Fresh leaks surrounding the highly anticipated GTA 6 have surfaced on social media platforms, shedding light on gameplay and details from the first official trailer. Shared by user mvbr (@Mvbrr), the revelations pertain specifically to the console version of the upcoming title.

GTA 6 Leaks

On June 10, 2024, mvbr took to social media to unveil technical and gameplay specifics from the console iteration of GTA 6. The disclosed information includes a range of features that players can expect, such as FSR, Global illumination, HDR, DLSS, Ambient occlusion, Shadow rasterization, Ray Tracing, SSR, and Denoiser.

In a subsequent tweet, mvbr clarified that while ray tracing is a touted feature, it may not consistently operate due to optimization challenges. The translation from Portuguese to English highlighted the reliance on screen space technologies and denoising for such instances.

Anticipation for an enhanced gameplay experience, particularly with hopes of GTA 6 running at 60 FPS, has been palpable among the gaming community. However, mvbr cast doubt on this prospect, indicating that the current setup runs the game at 1440p with RT at 30FPS. The rationale behind this decision, according to mvbr, lies in the complexity of GTA 6's design, suggesting that achieving 60FPS would necessitate significant compromises in content and proposed technologies.

GTA 6 Pop Culture Influences Rumours

Furthermore, insights into the game's inspiration were shared, with mvbr mentioning popular shows like Narcos, Blow, Shottas, The Place Beyond Of The Pines, Brasco, Bad Boy For Life (Club Scene), and Queen & Slim (Artwork Promote) as influences on Rockstar Games' development approach.

Addressing concerns over security following a previous trailer leak, mvbr noted that Rockstar Games has bolstered its measures. Despite this, the community eagerly awaits a new trailer, with expectations high for a release later this year.

