GTA 6 launch price to be $100? Analyst predicts unprecedented pricing strategy for Rockstar’s upcoming game

As anticipation builds for the release of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 6), gamers are eager for any updates regarding the upcoming title. Rockstar Games has yet to reveal new details since the trailer's release in December 2023, fueling speculation about the game's potential price. One of the prevailing rumors suggests that GTA 6 could be priced at $100, and now an industry analyst has added weight to this theory.

GTA 6: Analyst Predicts $100 Price Tag

Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, recently shared his insights on the potential price for GTA 6. According to a report from VGC, Pachter believes Rockstar Games may set an unprecedented price for the game, with $100 being a likely figure. His analysis draws from the idea that Rockstar could offer significant in-game incentives, such as a substantial amount of virtual currency for use in GTA Online, encouraging players to pay the higher price.

Also read: Patent suggests Nintendo Switch 2 could use smartphone as second display for classic DS games

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Pachter's comments reflect an understanding that Rockstar will likely build upon the success of Grand Theft Auto Online with a new online experience for GTA 6. He draws parallels to the Call of Duty series, where premium editions contribute a substantial portion of the sales. In this context, a $100 price tag could be a strategic move, combining the main game and its online multiplayer component to justify the premium cost.

Also read: GTA 6 rumoured age rating sparks global concerns: Will Rockstar tone down content or risk censorship?

Official Confirmation Still Pending

This isn't the first time an analyst has suggested a high price for GTA 6. Earlier this year, Matthew Ball predicted the game could cost anywhere between $80 and $100, noting that the gaming market may shift toward higher prices.

However, fans should remain cautious with these reports, as they are based on speculation and analysis rather than official announcements. Rockstar Games is expected to release a second trailer for GTA 6 soon, which may provide clarity on the release date and price.