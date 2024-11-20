GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…

A fresh GTA Online promotional image is fueling speculation that the second trailer for GTA 6 could arrive on November 22, 2024. Fans have pointed to the image's depiction of a waning gibbous moon, which matches the moon phase on the same date. This theory has gained traction, as the first GTA 6 trailer was also released during a waning gibbous phase, following a similar promotional hint from GTA Online. Adding to the intrigue, the first trailer featured a song from the album Full Moon Fever, which includes the lyric, “I will wait for the moon.”

Also read: GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases

Community Reactions and Theories

Online discussions have erupted, with some fans on Reddit embracing the idea of a new trailer on November 22, even using the phrase “In Moon We Trust” to express their excitement. However, there is also scepticism, as Rockstar has yet to confirm any official details. GTA 6 is scheduled for release in the fall of 2025, according to Take-Two Interactive.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: BGMI 3.5 update release date: New features and challenges arriving on…

GTA Online Heist Week Adds Rewards

Meanwhile, GTA Online is in the middle of Heist Week. Players can earn 2x rewards for completing Act 3 of the Doomsday Heist, with a total payout of 4.5 million. Earlier in the event, the Panther Statue was introduced as primary loot in the Cayo Perico Heist.

Also read: GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

Although speculation about the upcoming trailer is rampant, some caution remains. Rockstar's history of delivering high-quality games despite limited teasers keeps fans hopeful. Former Rockstar developer Ben Hinchcliffe, who worked on the project before leaving in 2022, expressed confidence that features from titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, including deep NPC interactions, could be integrated into GTA 6, as reported by the IGN. Despite his departure, his insight into Rockstar's tools and design philosophy reinforces optimism for the game's potential. Fans have already noticed improvements in NPC presence, hinting at the expanded depth of the game compared to GTA 5.