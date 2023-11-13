Icon
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6

GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6

Ahead of the arrival of the GTA 6 trailer next month, check out all the weapons and tools that players might have access to and utilize in GTA 6.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 13:02 IST
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer will be released soon. Check out the details. (Rockstar Games)

After nearly a decade's worth of wait, Rockstar Games last week finally revealed details about Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6, the highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5. The game's trailer will be released next month, a period that coincides with Rockstar's 25th anniversary. While there is still a blanket over the game's various aspects such as characters, open world, various systems, and more, last year's big leak has already given us a hint at what might the game look like. It promises to offer an action-filled adventure to players, with a multitude of weapons and tools at their disposal.

In anticipation of the arrival of the GTA 6 trailer next month, check out all the weapons and tools that might be coming to GTA 6.

GTA 6 leak: All the tools

According to leaks, GTA 6 is expected to feature an auto-dialer, pool cue, and various golf clubs such as driver, putter wedge, and iron. Players might also get a crowbar, and a cut-off tool for opening chained doors, fences, and containers. Leaks also suggest that players will have access to a Slim Jim. However, they will only be able to open older cars, with it, and newer vehicles with modern systems won't be accessible.

To gain access to modern and luxury vehicles in the game, players might have to use the Immobilizer Bypass which allows them to hack the immobilizer using the PDA by matching the code. When committing a crime, players in GTA 6 can prevent police from finding them by using a Tracker Jammer device, which stops GPS devices from transmitting or receiving signals.

When low on health, players might be able to utilize health recovery items such as food and drinks, painkillers, and trauma kits. Cigarettes might provide an adrenaline or stamina boost in GTA 6.

Other featured items in GTA 6 might include a torch, USB Drive, and binoculars. According to leaks, both the characters in GTA 6 might carry duffle bags or backpacks to store cash, gold, and consumables.

GTA 6: All the weapons

As per the leaks, GTA 6 might feature some very similar weapons to GTA 5. They include Micro SMG, Rocket Launcher, Assault Rifle, Knife, Compact SMG, and Pump Action Shotgun. Other featured weapons might include a Carbine Rifle, Baseball Bat, Heavy Machine Gun, Hunter Sniper, Smoke Grenade, Flashbang, Molotov, and Polymer Pistol.

Do note that all the information is based on leaks and rumours, and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation of the same from Rockstar Games.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 13:01 IST
