GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game

Rockstar Games shocked the world on November 8 when it suddenly announced Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6. For nearly 10 years, die-hard GTA fans had been waiting for any news on the game and had scoured all the possible leaks. While Rockstar has not announced the release date of GTA 6, its trailer will arrive next month, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Over the last few weeks, we've covered every aspect of GTA 6, from gameplay, mechanics, and open world to the features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2. However, one aspect remains unexplored - the involvement of artificial intelligence (AI).

We've been seeing rapid developments in the field in the last few months, and the video game industry is also expected to benefit from it. Talking about the involvement of generative AI in gaming, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick believes that it could improve interaction with NPCs.

In an interview with Inverse, Zelnick said, “Everyone's working on that. You're a playable character, you're interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun.”

GTA 6 leak: All the AI features

As per the reports, GTA 6 could feature improved NPC interactions, with generative AI being involved. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, NPCs might actually converse and have their daily routines instead of being static.

AI could also affect how the other player reacts in GTA 6. Leaks have claimed that GTA 6 could feature two playable protagonists - Jason, and Lucia. When the player is controlling one protagonist, the other one will reportedly make their way around the map instead of simply following the player.

The use of AI could also result in better traffic movement, as vehicles will make their way around the city sensibly, instead of simply driving without actually going anywhere.

It is important to note that all the information is mere speculation and is based on the big GTA 6 leak that occurred in February. Only the official reveal of the trailer and launch of the game will reveal actual details about GTA 6, which is expected to arrive in December.