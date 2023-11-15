Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game

Take-Two Interactive CEO believes that generative AI could enhance NPC interactions in GTA 6. Check out how AI could affect GTA 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 19:18 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA Online
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online
GTA 6 trailer is expected to arrive next month. Know all the details. (Representative Image) (GTA Online)

Rockstar Games shocked the world on November 8 when it suddenly announced Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6. For nearly 10 years, die-hard GTA fans had been waiting for any news on the game and had scoured all the possible leaks. While Rockstar has not announced the release date of GTA 6, its trailer will arrive next month, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Over the last few weeks, we've covered every aspect of GTA 6, from gameplay, mechanics, and open world to the features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2. However, one aspect remains unexplored - the involvement of artificial intelligence (AI). 

We've been seeing rapid developments in the field in the last few months, and the video game industry is also expected to benefit from it. Talking about the involvement of generative AI in gaming, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick believes that it could improve interaction with NPCs. 

In an interview with Inverse, Zelnick said, “Everyone's working on that. You're a playable character, you're interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun.”

GTA 6 leak: All the AI features

As per the reports, GTA 6 could feature improved NPC interactions, with generative AI being involved. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, NPCs might actually converse and have their daily routines instead of being static.

AI could also affect how the other player reacts in GTA 6. Leaks have claimed that GTA 6 could feature two playable protagonists - Jason, and Lucia. When the player is controlling one protagonist, the other one will reportedly make their way around the map instead of simply following the player.

The use of AI could also result in better traffic movement, as vehicles will make their way around the city sensibly, instead of simply driving without actually going anywhere.

It is important to note that all the information is mere speculation and is based on the big GTA 6 leak that occurred in February. Only the official reveal of the trailer and launch of the game will reveal actual details about GTA 6, which is expected to arrive in December.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 19:18 IST
