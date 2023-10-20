Icon
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game

GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game

Rockstar’s next big Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6, is highly anticipated by fans. Know all about its rumoured gameplay, as per the reports.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 11:37 IST
Excitement builds as GTA 6 announcement speculation grows
GTA 5
1/6 The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as a new theory regarding the announcement of GTA 6 has surfaced online. While it's important to approach this with caution, it's hard not to be intrigued by the intriguing method used by a dedicated fan to make their prediction. (rockstargames.com)
GTA 5
2/6 On September 30, 2023, a Twitter user, formerly known as @GTAVInewz, shared a fascinating image that offered insight into what they believe could be the announcement date for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series by Rockstar Games. According to their theory, we might hear about the game on October 3, 2023. (Pexels)
GTA 5
3/6 The foundation of this theory was laid on September 29, 2023, when Rockstar Games posted an image featuring two GTA Online characters standing in front of the iconic Vinewood sign, with the moon looming in the background. The fan account posited that the studio intentionally incorporated the "VI" sign (possibly hinting at GTA 6) and the moon as a teaser for the impending announcement. (GTA)
GTA 5
4/6 What makes this theory even more fascinating is its connection to the phase of the moon shown in the image, which, according to the theory, will align with October 3, 2023, in the real world. Additionally, the theory suggested that "VI" could stand for Vice City, a location beloved by GTA fans. (@RockstarGames)
GTA 5
5/6 To add a sprinkle of intrigue, the user delved into the announcement and release dates of some of Rockstar's previous game titles: 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 release date: October 26, 2018; Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement date: October 18, 2016, Grand Theft Auto 5 release date: September 17, 2013; Grand Theft Auto 5 announcement date: October 25, 2011; Red Dead Redemption release date: May 18, 2010; Red Dead Redemption announcement date: February 3, 2009; Grand Theft Auto 4 release date: April 29, 2008 (REUTERS)
GTA 5
6/6 Interestingly, all of these dates fell on a Tuesday. Building on this pattern, the user concluded that Rockstar might unveil the next GTA game on an upcoming Tuesday. While this theory has sparked enthusiasm within the gaming community, it's important to remember that it remains speculative, and many are approaching it with a healthy dose of scepticism. The mystery surrounding GTA 6's announcement continues to captivate fans as they eagerly await any official word from Rockstar Games. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
GTA 6 could be based in Vice City and is reportedly titled Project Americas, report claims. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leak: Hardcore gamers around the world have been patiently waiting for any news about Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6. It is the rumoured sequel to 2013's GTA 5 which has become the second best-selling video game of all time, raising the bar of open-world gameplay. If 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, which had a massive open world full of life, is anything to go by, then the next big GTA game could be the one that pushes the boundaries of gaming. While Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the development of GTA 6, no other details have been revealed yet.

However, we got a glimpse at some of the gameplay, characters, mechanics and more, last year when 90 early developmental footages of the game surfaced. Here's what we know about the gameplay of the upcoming GTA 6.

GTA 6 leak: Rumoured gameplay

The leaks showed two playable protagonists – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series. As per the reports, Rockstar might be going back to Vice City with GTA 6 for the first time since October 2002. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted “Vice City Metro” written on the underground metro system while famous locations like Vice Beach and Malibu Club were also seen. As per a Bloomberg report, the project is titled “Project Americas”, a reference to the North and South American cities that it is tipped to feature.

One of the most interesting rumoured features is the inclusion of areas that will be added later to the game. Reports claim that while the initial map will be big, Rockstar might also add other areas via future DLCs, which could mean we could potentially see maps from other games such as Los Santos, and Liberty City added, although it is just speculation.

The leaked early development footage showed a weapon wheel not too dissimilar from GTA 5 as well as better gameplay mechanics. Another leaker also revealed that GTA 6 could feature as many as 20 radio stations.

One of the most hyped-up aspects of the game seems to be the water physics, as a leak earlier this month claimed that Rockstar has hired a team of 20 engineers to work exclusively on the water physics. Moreover, it was claimed that GTA 6 could also feature water sports like surfing for the first time ever.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 11:33 IST
