GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game

GTA 6 leak: Hardcore gamers around the world have been patiently waiting for any news about Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6. It is the rumoured sequel to 2013's GTA 5 which has become the second best-selling video game of all time, raising the bar of open-world gameplay. If 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, which had a massive open world full of life, is anything to go by, then the next big GTA game could be the one that pushes the boundaries of gaming. While Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the development of GTA 6, no other details have been revealed yet.

However, we got a glimpse at some of the gameplay, characters, mechanics and more, last year when 90 early developmental footages of the game surfaced. Here's what we know about the gameplay of the upcoming GTA 6.

GTA 6 leak: Rumoured gameplay

The leaks showed two playable protagonists – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series. As per the reports, Rockstar might be going back to Vice City with GTA 6 for the first time since October 2002. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted “Vice City Metro” written on the underground metro system while famous locations like Vice Beach and Malibu Club were also seen. As per a Bloomberg report, the project is titled “Project Americas”, a reference to the North and South American cities that it is tipped to feature.

One of the most interesting rumoured features is the inclusion of areas that will be added later to the game. Reports claim that while the initial map will be big, Rockstar might also add other areas via future DLCs, which could mean we could potentially see maps from other games such as Los Santos, and Liberty City added, although it is just speculation.

The leaked early development footage showed a weapon wheel not too dissimilar from GTA 5 as well as better gameplay mechanics. Another leaker also revealed that GTA 6 could feature as many as 20 radio stations.

One of the most hyped-up aspects of the game seems to be the water physics, as a leak earlier this month claimed that Rockstar has hired a team of 20 engineers to work exclusively on the water physics. Moreover, it was claimed that GTA 6 could also feature water sports like surfing for the first time ever.