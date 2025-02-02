GTA 6 leak uncovers early Vice City build, showing debug menus, asset tweaks, and variants

A pre-release version of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has surfaced online, giving fans a chance to explore a nearly finished but still evolving version of the iconic game. The leak surfaced on GTA Forums, shared by Rockstar Games enthusiast Vadim M., who provided a download link for the PS2 build dated October 2, 2002 - just a month before the official release. Despite the build being close to launch, it features several alterations and additions that offer a glimpse into the game's development process.

The leaked build was initially posted by a user named IAmNotToniCipriani, and eager fans quickly began downloading it. One such user, Sergiu, reported discovering a debug menu in the game, typically used by developers for testing purposes. This menu includes features such as hardware usage displays and object count information, which offer an intriguing behind-the-scenes look at how the game was being developed.

As players examined the build, they identified differences when compared to the final version of the game. Several car models, wheels, and other assets appeared in this pre-release version, which had not made it into the final cut. Additionally, a number of character models, including those for the SWAT team, were altered. Fans also found differences in the theme music track, the opening intro, and cutscene animations, suggesting this build was made specifically for Game Spot's preview coverage.

Recent GTA Leaks and Community Reactions

This leak is part of a trend involving early builds of GTA titles. Just last month, an earlier build of Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories also appeared on GTA Forums, revealing some interesting differences, such as reused Vice City assets serving as placeholders for unfinished vehicle designs. Other gameplay elements in the Vice City build include new music for the credits and updated UI features, including a thicker black outline around the text on the HUD.

As more users test out these beta builds, some have begun sharing their gameplay footage on YouTube, providing a detailed look at how the game evolved from this early version to the final product.