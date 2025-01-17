GTA 6 leaked police chase footage reveals unmatched realism, hints at next-gen gameplay details

Leaks surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 have become the talk of the gaming world, especially with one recent video offering a closer look at the game's intense police chase. While the footage has been removed by Rockstar Games, fans who witnessed it are still buzzing about the level of realism on display.

In the leaked video, a player is seen firing at police cars from the bed of a truck, a scene that quickly escalates into chaotic car crashes. One of the police cars collides with a street sign and a bollard, causing the bumper to pop off and slide across the street before hitting a curb. It doesn't stop there- the car then slams into a boulder, sending it careening into a nearby tree, GAMINGbible reported. The vehicle finally comes to rest, having fallen straight down. The intricacy of these movements gives gamers an idea of the unprecedented detail expected in GTA 6.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Further insights into the video suggest that Rockstar is striving for next-gen gameplay that emphasises realism. As the chaos unfolds, the camera even captures subtle environmental reactions, such as tree branches swaying in the aftermath of the crash. One user on Reddit mentioned how the scene's attention to detail stood out, especially the precise movement of the car parts.

This leak hints at a combination of cutscene and gameplay elements, making the level of realism all the more impressive if it extends beyond scripted moments. Of course, with the removal of the footage, there's still uncertainty surrounding the accuracy of these details, urging caution when interpreting the leaks.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield

Rockstar's Ongoing Battle Against Mods

In other news, a recent mod project aimed at recreating Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 5 has been shut down. The Liberty City Preservation Project, a mod designed to bring the iconic location from GTA 4 into the world of GTA 5, was taken down at Rockstar's request, Insider Gaming reported. The mod, which had gained significant attention for its faithful recreation of the city, including a fully functional subway network and realistic traffic, is no longer available to players.

Also read: CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards

Rockstar Games has consistently taken action against mods, whether they alter gameplay or try to recreate past titles in newer instalments. The takedown of the Liberty City Preservation Project follows a similar pattern, as Rockstar has previously shut down mods for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Vice City within GTA 5.