GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025

The gaming world is buzzing with rumours about the upcoming release of GTA 6, with industry insiders hinting at a significant price jump for the game. Some analysts suggest Rockstar Games could set the price as high as $100, breaking the $70 price barrier that has become the norm for major releases. This potential increase, according to a report from analyst Matthew Ball of Epyllion, might influence other developers to follow suit, justifying price hikes across the industry.

GTA 6: The Pressure of Rising Development Costs

The notion that GTA 6 could trigger a price surge has garnered attention, especially as the gaming sector grapples with rising development costs. As games become more complex and demand higher levels of realism, studios find themselves facing increasingly expensive production processes, according to the VGC report. With many studios shuttering in recent years, the industry is under pressure to find ways to remain profitable. The hope is that Rockstar's blockbuster title will pave the way for higher prices, allowing other developers to recoup their costs more easily.

In a recent report titled "State of Video Gaming in 2025," Matthew Ball explored the current state of the industry and speculated on future trends. As the countdown to GTA 6 continues, expectations for the game's success are enormous. Analysts predict the game will not only break sales records but could potentially gross over $1 billion in pre-orders alone. This kind of hype, coupled with Rockstar's established fan base, has led to hopes that the game will justify a price point well above the current standard.

The Potential for a $100 Price Tag

Currently, most big-budget games are priced at $70, with some even reaching $60 in the past. But the increased costs associated with game development, from cutting-edge graphics to expansive open-world designs, have led many to suggest that $100 could become the new norm for premium titles. While it remains uncertain if gamers will embrace such a price hike, the industry is looking to GTA 6 as a litmus test for whether higher prices can be sustained.

With the release of GTA 6 set for autumn 2025, all eyes will be on Rockstar to see if the game can meet the soaring expectations - both in terms of gameplay and price.