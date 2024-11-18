Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 leaked screenshots unveil stunning coastal details; New trailer expected to drop soon

GTA 6 leaked screenshots unveil stunning coastal details; New trailer expected to drop soon

Leaked GTA 6 screenshots reveal stunning coastal visuals which fuels excitement among fans as they speculate a new trailer might be just around the corner.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2024, 10:53 IST
GTA 6 trailer 2 hidden on the moon? Rockstar Games likely to reveal key date on…
GTA 6
1/5 GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games around the world right now and as ‘before GTA 6’ meme trend continues to go strong, fans have resorted to some unorthodox methods to predict when the next trailer will be released. Following Rockstar's history of keeping details under wraps, enthusiasts have turned to the phases of the moon as a potential clue to the game's next major promotional update.   (Rockstar Games)
2/5 In a Reddit post that’s since gained significant attention, user Fabrizelo pointed out an intriguing connection between the phases of the moon and Rockstar’s promotional material. A recent GTA Online teaser, released in September 2023, featured the moon prominently in its artwork. Notably, the moon was depicted in a waning gibbous phase, the same phase that occurred on December 1, 2023—the exact day Rockstar dropped the first GTA 6 trailer.   (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 Building on this observation, Fabrizelo noticed that the upcoming waning gibbous moon is set to occur on November 22, 2024, which has led to speculation that this could be the date for the next GTA 6 trailer release. It may sound far-fetched, but with Rockstar’s reputation for unconventional marketing, it’s a theory that’s gaining traction.   (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/5 While the idea of Rockstar using lunar phases to hint at GTA 6 news might sound outlandish, fans point to the company’s history of surprise reveals and quirky marketing stunts. If the next trailer is indeed scheduled for November 22, as the theory suggests, fans may owe Fabrizelo an apology for doubting the lunar connection. For now, however, the gaming community remains on edge, eagerly awaiting confirmation of what could be one of the biggest announcements in gaming history. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 The September 2023 teaser’s moon phase, which aligned with the launch of the first GTA 6 trailer, is just one example of these cryptic hints. If the theory proves correct, and Rockstar follows a similar pattern in 2024, the upcoming waning gibbous moon on November 22 could coincide with the launch of the next trailer or key announcement. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Leaked GTA 6 screenshots reveal stunning coastal visuals which sparks speculation about an upcoming trailer release. (Rockstar Games)

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series are buzzing once again, this time due to a fresh wave of leaks revealing captivating details about GTA 6. The highly anticipated game, set to release next year, has been the subject of intense speculation ever since Rockstar Games released its record-breaking trailer last year. Despite a quiet 11 months from the developers, the latest leaked screenshots have given fans more to talk about, fueling excitement for a new trailer.

GTA 6: Leaked Images Showcase Coastal Settings

This leak follows a familiar pattern, as GTA 6 has faced several unofficial releases over the past few years. The latest set of images, shared by a user on X under the handle @PlayGTAOnlineV, showcases breathtaking views of the game's coastal settings. The first image reveals a stunning sunset over the water, capturing the natural beauty of the ocean with realistic reflections. Although the image quality is somewhat blurred, it provides a glimpse of the visual quality GTA 6 promises to deliver. The game has long been expected to raise the bar in terms of graphics, and these leaks only add credibility to those claims.

Also read: GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers

Another screenshot highlights protagonist Jason, with the coastal scene once again taking centre stage. In this image, distant buildings from Rockstar's rendition of Miami serve as a picturesque backdrop, and the water continues to impress with its lifelike appearance. This has led to speculation that the upcoming trailer may focus on Jason, building on the theories that have circulated since the first trailer's debut, which centred on another protagonist, Lucia.

Also read: GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here's why

GTA 6: NPC Density and Fan Expectations

The third leaked image offers a closer look at Lucia, accompanied by a bustling crowd of NPCs. This further reinforces earlier reports that GTA 6 will feature an impressive level of NPC density, a feature that was initially teased after last year's trailer.

Also read: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to stop working on these smartphones, Here's what you need to know

With these leaks offering a more detailed glimpse into various areas of the game, many fans are now expecting a new trailer to drop soon. It's unclear when Rockstar Games will officially release the next trailer, but with these developments, it seems likely that we won't have to wait much longer for an official look at what's to come in GTA 6.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 10:53 IST
