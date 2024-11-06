Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 leaks reveal expansive open world with unseen locations, evolving cities, and hidden mysteries

GTA 6 leaks reveal expansive open world with unseen locations, evolving cities, and hidden mysteries

As the one-year anniversary of GTA 6's trailer approaches, leaked gameplay footage reveals intriguing details about the game's expansive world, offering new insights for eager fans.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 10:42 IST
Leaked GTA 6 gameplay hints at a vast open world with unique events, cities, and surprises. (Rockstar Games)

Next month will mark the one-year anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) launch trailer. Since Rockstar Games dropped the first teaser in December 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting for more information. However, despite some updates in the summer about a release window now set for fall 2025, Rockstar has remained quiet on new gameplay footage or official updates. Fans, feeling the lack of news, have resorted to diving into leaks from 2022 to gather any new insights, leading to some interesting findings.

In a Reddit thread, a user named Denso95 shared over 50 details spotted in the leaked GTA 6 gameplay footage, and the list offers a glimpse into the expansive world Rockstar may be building. Among the discoveries, players can expect a gang called ‘Guardia' to make an appearance. Additionally, the leaked footage reveals multiple ambient events, like the construction of a strip club labelled ‘PghStripClub2,' suggesting that the world of Vice City will evolve throughout the game. 

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here's what you need to know

Surprising Locations and Features

While some discoveries are less surprising - like UFOs, massage parlours, bingo halls, and hotels - the more unique details add intrigue. There are mentions of alligators hunting other animals, possible sightings of Bigfoot, and even missing person posters marked as ‘secrets.' One event line in the footage references ‘Strange Animal Deaths,' pointing to potential mysteries within the game's world. Furthermore, a location called Swamp Safari Crazy Golf has been revealed, showing that Rockstar is maintaining its signature bizarre touches.

Also read: Is the next GTA 6 trailer just days away? Fans speculate on a November 6 drop

New Cities and Locations to Explore

The leaks also suggest multiple cities, including Port Gelhorn, and Miami Keys. A range of new environments is rumoured to appear in the game, from underwater research facilities to a fairyland forest puzzle, island camps, and even a space centre. While the leaked information should be treated with caution until Rockstar makes official announcements, it hints at an incredibly detailed open world that could keep players exploring for years.

Also read: GTA 6 teaser unleashes wave of anticipation as former dev hints at groundbreaking realism- Details

These leaks, if accurate, suggest that GTA 6 is shaping up to be another expansive instalment in the series, filled with a wide variety of events, locations, and secrets to uncover.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 10:42 IST
