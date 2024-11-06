GTA 6 leaks reveal expansive open world with unseen locations, evolving cities, and hidden mysteries
As the one-year anniversary of GTA 6's trailer approaches, leaked gameplay footage reveals intriguing details about the game's expansive world, offering new insights for eager fans.
Next month will mark the one-year anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) launch trailer. Since Rockstar Games dropped the first teaser in December 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting for more information. However, despite some updates in the summer about a release window now set for fall 2025, Rockstar has remained quiet on new gameplay footage or official updates. Fans, feeling the lack of news, have resorted to diving into leaks from 2022 to gather any new insights, leading to some interesting findings.
In a Reddit thread, a user named Denso95 shared over 50 details spotted in the leaked GTA 6 gameplay footage, and the list offers a glimpse into the expansive world Rockstar may be building. Among the discoveries, players can expect a gang called ‘Guardia' to make an appearance. Additionally, the leaked footage reveals multiple ambient events, like the construction of a strip club labelled ‘PghStripClub2,' suggesting that the world of Vice City will evolve throughout the game.
Surprising Locations and Features
While some discoveries are less surprising - like UFOs, massage parlours, bingo halls, and hotels - the more unique details add intrigue. There are mentions of alligators hunting other animals, possible sightings of Bigfoot, and even missing person posters marked as ‘secrets.' One event line in the footage references ‘Strange Animal Deaths,' pointing to potential mysteries within the game's world. Furthermore, a location called Swamp Safari Crazy Golf has been revealed, showing that Rockstar is maintaining its signature bizarre touches.
New Cities and Locations to Explore
The leaks also suggest multiple cities, including Port Gelhorn, and Miami Keys. A range of new environments is rumoured to appear in the game, from underwater research facilities to a fairyland forest puzzle, island camps, and even a space centre. While the leaked information should be treated with caution until Rockstar makes official announcements, it hints at an incredibly detailed open world that could keep players exploring for years.
These leaks, if accurate, suggest that GTA 6 is shaping up to be another expansive instalment in the series, filled with a wide variety of events, locations, and secrets to uncover.
