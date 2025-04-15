Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 likely to meet fall 2025 launch window as Take-Two's release slate clears

GTA 6 likely to meet fall 2025 launch window as Take-Two's release slate clears

A new leak hints that GTA 6 is still on track for its expected fall 2025 release, despite Rockstar’s ongoing silence.

By: HT TECH
Apr 15 2025
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Rockstar Games may release GTA 6 in late 2025, based on recent Take-Two updates. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games appears to remain on track with its projected release window for Grand Theft Auto 6, as recent developments suggest no delay is currently in play. While the publisher has yet to share a second trailer or gameplay reveal, its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, seems to be aligning its broader schedule around the highly anticipated title.

Take-Two's Marketing Strategy

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick previously explained the company's approach to game announcements. Instead of revealing titles years in advance, Take-Two prefers to release marketing material closer to launch in order to build anticipation. This approach keeps major updates for GTA 6 limited, with no confirmation yet on an exact release date beyond the fall 2025 timeframe, which typically spans from September to November.

Leaked Release Dates Hint at GTA 6 Timing

Recent activity around another Take-Two title, Mafia: The Old Country, adds more clarity to the release timeline. Though developed by 2K rather than Rockstar, Mafia also falls under the Take-Two umbrella. A recent Steam leak revealed that Mafia: The Old Country is scheduled for release on August 8. The timing of this launch, just before the fall window, may indicate a strategic effort by Take-Two to prevent its major titles from competing with one another.

Fall Window Still Looks Likely

Other games set for release within the same timeframe include Borderlands 4, arriving on September 23, and NBA 2K26, expected earlier that month. With August and September already filled, the remaining months of October and November appear available and may serve as the landing spot for GTA 6.

Given this scheduling pattern, Rockstar may use these months not only to launch GTA 6 but also to position it for end-of-year recognition during events like The Game Awards. While Rockstar remains quiet for now, the surrounding evidence strongly supports a fall 2025 release.

For now, fans may need to wait a few more months before the next wave of official updates arrives. But all signs point to GTA 6 releasing on schedule, likely within the final stretch of 2025.

