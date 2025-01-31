GTA 6 may be limited to 30 FPS on consoles, claims former Rockstar Games developer

GTA 6 is set for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in fall 2025. Many players expect the game to run at 60 frames per second (FPS), given the capabilities of these consoles. However, questions about its performance have surfaced, with some suggesting that the game may not reach that benchmark.

GTA 6: 30 FPS Expected on Consoles

Former Rockstar Games animator Mike York recently discussed the matter in an interview with YouTuber Kiwi Talkz. He shared his thoughts on how GTA 6 might perform on current-gen consoles, suggesting that players should anticipate a 30 FPS experience rather than 60, Sportskeeda reported.

During the interview, York stated that achieving 60 FPS on consoles could be challenging. He suggested that Rockstar Games might focus on maintaining a stable 30 FPS instead:

“I don't know if they'll be able to pull off 60 FPS… I don't think so. I think they're gonna be shooting for 30 FPS – and a locked 30 FPS, meaning it never dips below that.”

Despite this prediction, he acknowledged that performance improvements could arrive after launch. He noted that post-release updates could optimise the game's performance, potentially increasing FPS beyond 30:

“They're gonna try to optimise as much as they can to where it never goes below 30. But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever.”

York also commented on the possibility of a PC version. He predicted that GTA 6's PC port could deliver better performance, with 60 FPS becoming achievable as new graphics hardware becomes available:

“Later, once it's on PC, it'll probably get super optimised and changed, and new graphics cards will come out and you'll be able to run it at 60 FPS probably at that time.”

Potential for PS5 Pro Improvements

While his statements imply that the base PS5 model may not run GTA 6 at 60 FPS, the PS5 Pro could offer improvements through AI upscaling technologies such as PSSR.

York's experience with Rockstar Games adds weight to his predictions. However, Rockstar has not confirmed details about the game's frame rate, leaving players to wait for official announcements on how the game will perform on consoles.