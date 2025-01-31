Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 may be limited to 30 FPS on consoles, claims former Rockstar Games developer

GTA 6 may be limited to 30 FPS on consoles, claims former Rockstar Games developer

A former Rockstar developer suggests GTA 6 may run at 30 FPS on consoles, raising concerns about performance ahead of its highly anticipated 2025 release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 10:50 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
GTA 6's console performance raises concerns, with predictions pointing to 30 FPS instead of 60. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is set for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in fall 2025. Many players expect the game to run at 60 frames per second (FPS), given the capabilities of these consoles. However, questions about its performance have surfaced, with some suggesting that the game may not reach that benchmark.

GTA 6: 30 FPS Expected on Consoles

Former Rockstar Games animator Mike York recently discussed the matter in an interview with YouTuber Kiwi Talkz. He shared his thoughts on how GTA 6 might perform on current-gen consoles, suggesting that players should anticipate a 30 FPS experience rather than 60, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to hit PC tonight: Find out if your system can handle it

During the interview, York stated that achieving 60 FPS on consoles could be challenging. He suggested that Rockstar Games might focus on maintaining a stable 30 FPS instead:

“I don't know if they'll be able to pull off 60 FPS… I don't think so. I think they're gonna be shooting for 30 FPS – and a locked 30 FPS, meaning it never dips below that.”

Despite this prediction, he acknowledged that performance improvements could arrive after launch. He noted that post-release updates could optimise the game's performance, potentially increasing FPS beyond 30:

Also read: WWE 2K25 launching soon for PS5 and more: Price in India, release date, platforms, and everything new

“They're gonna try to optimise as much as they can to where it never goes below 30. But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever.”

York also commented on the possibility of a PC version. He predicted that GTA 6's PC port could deliver better performance, with 60 FPS becoming achievable as new graphics hardware becomes available:

“Later, once it's on PC, it'll probably get super optimised and changed, and new graphics cards will come out and you'll be able to run it at 60 FPS probably at that time.”

Also read: GTA 6 release date leaked, sparks speculation as fans await Rockstar's official announcement

Potential for PS5 Pro Improvements

While his statements imply that the base PS5 model may not run GTA 6 at 60 FPS, the PS5 Pro could offer improvements through AI upscaling technologies such as PSSR.

York's experience with Rockstar Games adds weight to his predictions. However, Rockstar has not confirmed details about the game's frame rate, leaving players to wait for official announcements on how the game will perform on consoles.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 10:50 IST
