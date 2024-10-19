 GTA 6 may face intense rivalry as former Rockstar founder’s MindsEye enters gaming arena | Gaming News
GTA 6 may face intense rivalry as former Rockstar founder’s MindsEye enters gaming arena

GTA 6 could face competition from MindsEye, a new AAA game developed by a former Rockstar Games founder. Both titles promise immersive gameplay and engaging narratives.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2024, 16:00 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 may face competition from MindsEye, a new AAA game developed by former Rockstar Games founder Leslie Benzies. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 has emerged as one of the most anticipated titles in the action-adventure gaming genre, with leaks and rumours surfacing daily across social media and news outlets. Recently, speculation has circulated about the involvement of John Cena in the game, fueling excitement among fans. As gamers eagerly discuss potential gameplay and features, a new competitor has entered the fray: MindsEye. Developed by the former Rockstar founder, this AAA title is set to challenge GTA 6 for player attention.

Also read: GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?

The competition between MindsEye and GTA 6 is gaining traction. While leaks surrounding GTA 6 create a buzz, Rockstar has remained tight-lipped since releasing the first official trailer. This silence raises questions about whether another strong contender could emerge to rival GTA 6 upon its release. Although titles like Mafia 4 may provide competition, MindsEye is emerging as a formidable challenger due to its association with Leslie Benzies, the former president and founder of Rockstar. After parting ways with the company amid a management dispute, Benzies established his studio, @BuildARocketBoy, in partnership with @IOIInteractive, the publisher behind the Hitman series. Gamers can already wishlist MindsEye through its official website, following a post on 'X' from the BuildARocketBoy account, PCQuest reported

Also read: GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details

Intriguing Narrative and Gameplay

The gameplay and narrative of MindsEye have captured attention. According to a recent post, the game features a story-driven, action-adventure experience set in a fictional, near-future America. Players step into the shoes of Jacob Diaz, a former soldier grappling with memory loss. Tasked with dangerous missions, Diaz seeks to uncover the secrets of his past in a world fraught with threats from artificial intelligence, high-tech experimentation, and political corruption. The game promises impressive cinematics, intense driving sequences, and combat mechanics that draw on Benzies' expertise, echoing the gameplay style familiar to fans of the GTA series.

Also read: Call of Duty: New titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Black Ops 6 FSR 3.1 update and more you should know about

A New Era of Rivalry

As both titles operate within an evolving open-world format, the rivalry between GTA 6 and MindsEye intensifies. Both games share similar themes, combining action, crime, and narrative depth. The debate surrounding their potential success is heating up. While many believe that GTA 6 remains unbeatable due to Rockstar's track record, MindsEye may still capture the interest of gamers seeking something new. Ultimately, the gaming community awaits the release of both titles, eager to see how they will compete for dominance in the genre.

 

