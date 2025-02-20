Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations

DJ Khaled may host a radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6, with reports suggesting his involvement alongside artists like ScHoolboy Q and T-Pain.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 11:01 IST
DJ Khaled may host a radio station in GTA 6, with other artists possibly joining. (Rockstar Games, Instagram)

DJ Khaled may be preparing to host his own radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), according to recent speculation. While neither the record producer nor Rockstar Games has confirmed the news, reports suggest that Khaled's involvement could extend to featuring his own music on the station.

A leak from an X user, @TheGhosyOfHope, has fueled discussions about Khaled's potential role in the upcoming game. The post claimed that Khaled would be hosting a dedicated music station in GTA 6, which would include his tracks. The leak also hinted at the possibility of other real-world artists having their own stations in the game.

Also read: Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update

Reactions from fans have been mixed. Some have expressed excitement about the idea, while others have shared their doubts. One user joked that Khaled might only play Drake's songs, referencing a recent dispute between the two. Khaled had previously announced that his upcoming album, Aalam of God, would include two tracks featuring Drake, but the rapper denied the claim in an Instagram comment. Other fans reacted by saying they would not be tuning in to Khaled's radio station while playing the game.

Also read: PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here's the full list

ScHoolboy Q and T-Pain May Also Feature in GTA 6

DJ Khaled is not the only artist rumoured to be involved in GTA 6. Reports suggest that ScHoolboy Q and T-Pain are also part of the game's music lineup.

ScHoolboy Q responded to a fan on X, confirming his involvement. He stated that he would appear in GTA 6, just as he did in previous Rockstar Games titles like GTA 5 and GTA: Online.

Also read: Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report

T-Pain's connection to the game also surfaced after he revealed details during a live stream. He explained that Rockstar Games asked him to stop playing on NoPixel, a popular GTA 5 role-playing server, due to his involvement in GTA 6. He mentioned that the request came because it conflicted with the company's policies, likening it to an artist losing control over their own music if it were re-recorded and played elsewhere.

With no official confirmation from Rockstar Games, details about the game's music lineup remain uncertain. Fans continue to speculate about which artists will be featured when GTA 6 is eventually released.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 11:00 IST
