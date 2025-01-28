Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details

An AI-generated meme of President Trump humorously ordering GTA 6's release in 2025 has gone viral, sparking fan reactions and social media buzz.

Jan 28 2025, 11:05 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
A viral GTA 6 meme featuring AI-generated Trump has sparked reactions online, including a response from GTA 5 actor. (Rockstar Games, Reuters)

The anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has led to a surge of memes, with fans creating humorous content to express their excitement. A recent meme featuring an AI-generated voice of U.S. President Donald Trump has quickly gone viral. The video humorously portrays Trump issuing an executive order for Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 in 2025, along with its second trailer the following week.

GTA 6: AI-Generated Video Gains Attention

Shared by user @Dirty_Worka on X, the meme video, titled "BREAKING: President Trump targets Rockstar Games in executive order related to GTAVI," has gained significant attention online. In the video, a White House staff member hands Trump documents, stating they include an executive order requiring Rockstar Games to meet the proposed release schedule. Trump's AI-edited voice then humorously addresses the longstanding anticipation for the game, promising fans that everything will be revealed soon.

Also read: Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details

Sportskeeda reported that the video is an AI creation meant purely for entertainment. Since its release, the clip has amassed 3.9 million views, 48,000 likes, and over a thousand comments, with viewers praising the editing and some initially mistaking it for real footage.

Reactions from Fans and GTA 5 Actor

Among those who reacted to the viral video wasNed Luke, the actor behind Michael De Santa, one of the main characters in Grand Theft Auto 5. Known for engaging with fans on social media, Luke responded to the meme with six star emojis, a signature element of his GTA-related posts. This reaction followed a similar pattern to his previous tweets, where he used five stars to reference both his involvement in the game and fan theories about GTA 6.

Also read: GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?

Speculation on GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release

Earlier, Luke also responded to the debunked theory that GTA 6's second trailer would drop on December 27, 2024, with a similar emoji-filled post. Fans now speculate a new release date of January 30, 2025, for the next trailer, though no official confirmation has been made.

Also read: No, GTA 5 isn't on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

The viral meme reflects the ongoing excitement and speculation surrounding GTA 6, as fans eagerly await updates from Rockstar Games.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 11:05 IST
