GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
An AI-generated meme of President Trump humorously ordering GTA 6's release in 2025 has gone viral, sparking fan reactions and social media buzz.
The anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has led to a surge of memes, with fans creating humorous content to express their excitement. A recent meme featuring an AI-generated voice of U.S. President Donald Trump has quickly gone viral. The video humorously portrays Trump issuing an executive order for Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 in 2025, along with its second trailer the following week.
GTA 6: AI-Generated Video Gains Attention
Shared by user @Dirty_Worka on X, the meme video, titled "BREAKING: President Trump targets Rockstar Games in executive order related to GTAVI," has gained significant attention online. In the video, a White House staff member hands Trump documents, stating they include an executive order requiring Rockstar Games to meet the proposed release schedule. Trump's AI-edited voice then humorously addresses the longstanding anticipation for the game, promising fans that everything will be revealed soon.
BREAKING: President Trump targets Rockstar Games in executive order related to GTAVI pic.twitter.com/jdpYsos2uU— Dirty_Worka 💀 (@Dirty_Worka) January 24, 2025
Sportskeeda reported that the video is an AI creation meant purely for entertainment. Since its release, the clip has amassed 3.9 million views, 48,000 likes, and over a thousand comments, with viewers praising the editing and some initially mistaking it for real footage.
Reactions from Fans and GTA 5 Actor
Among those who reacted to the viral video wasNed Luke, the actor behind Michael De Santa, one of the main characters in Grand Theft Auto 5. Known for engaging with fans on social media, Luke responded to the meme with six star emojis, a signature element of his GTA-related posts. This reaction followed a similar pattern to his previous tweets, where he used five stars to reference both his involvement in the game and fan theories about GTA 6.
Speculation on GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release
Earlier, Luke also responded to the debunked theory that GTA 6's second trailer would drop on December 27, 2024, with a similar emoji-filled post. Fans now speculate a new release date of January 30, 2025, for the next trailer, though no official confirmation has been made.
The viral meme reflects the ongoing excitement and speculation surrounding GTA 6, as fans eagerly await updates from Rockstar Games.
