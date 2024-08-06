 GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why | Gaming News
GTA 6 is going to be a graphically demanding game that could be taxing on both the PS5 Pro CPU and GPU, and hence, there's a possibility we may not get a 4K60FPS experience.

Aug 06 2024, 10:49 IST
GTA 6 launch: PS5 Pro CPU may not be able to support a 4k60FPS experience given how detailed GTA 6 is going to be. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is expected to be a graphically demanding game. We have already seen how detailed its first trailer was last year, with multiple NPCs present in the same frame, doing a myriad of things. The character models, foliage, fauna, and the world were also highly detailed in the trailer, which has worried many gamers about whether the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles will be powerful enough to deliver a good experience with GTA 6.

A potential solution to this would be the PS5 Pro, Sony's yet-to-be-announced mid-cycle refresh for the PS5. Many are speculating whether it could be the console to allow GTA 6 to run at 60fps, but based on recent leaks about the PS5 Pro, GTA 6 may not run at 60fps on the PS5 Pro either.

PS5 Pro CPU May Not Be Powerful Enough To Run GTA 6 At 4K60FPS

This is being said considering the PS5 Pro CPU is not expected to be a major overhaul compared to the current PS5 model, while the GPU will be a different story with sustained gains expected.

Based on reports, the PS5 Pro, which is codenamed Trinity, will have a CPU that is the same as the current PS5 but will be clocked higher—at 3.85GHz. This means it could be about 10% faster than the current model, which may not be enough to deliver a 4K60fps experience when it comes to GTA 6, and this is what is concerning many analysts and fans.

Also Read: Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G review: Premium design, big AI camera worth Rs. 36999?

PS4 Pro Could Not Do It With Red Dead Redemption 2 And That Serves As A Reality Check

GTA 6 is going to be the most ambitious open-world game when it comes out—with hundreds of NPCs in the frame sometimes at once. Given the graphical fidelity that we expect from the game, it will be difficult to see GTA 6 run at 4K60fps. Even if you look at Red Dead Redemption 2, it too failed to run at 60fps on the PS4 Pro when it came out and only ran at 30fps, like the base PS4. We may see some of the same issues with the PS5 generation as well, especially considering game makers like to opt for stability when it comes to their console releases.

That being said, we have seen game studios optimising their games and offering a performance and fidelity mode with games on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to expect Rockstar to include a mode that will feature reduced fidelity but with a higher frame rate. This could be a logical alternative that would suit most gamers.

Also Read: iPhone ‘Flip' and iPad ‘Fold' likely to break cover in 2026: Here's everything we know about Apple foldables

