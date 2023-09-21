GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6

Fans have been patiently waiting for Rockstar Games to drop some information about GTA 6, the sequel to 2013's GTA 5, which has become the second-best-selling video game of all time. Like Apple with its iPhones, Rockstar prefers staying mum. However, the company finally blinked and in February, 2023 Rockstar came out and admitted that the Grand Theft Auto 6 game was indeed under development. Of course, its hand was forced as it came after nearly 90 early development videos of GTA 6 were leaked. While the videos were shortly taken down, eagle-eyed gamers and GTA fans spotted enough details about the game, and a document containing all the GTA 6 leaks recently surfaced online.

A massive amount of nefarious activities were on offer in GTA 5 and fans have been hoping for more, if not the same, amount of similar things that they could do. So, here's everything that you can do in GTA 6 to earn money.

1. Money laundering

Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. As per the leaked gameplay videos, GTA 6 would have purchasable properties as well as businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$' sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank's robbery video.

2. Fencing

Rockstar Games first introduced fencing in Red Dead Redemption 2 where players could fence stolen horses and carts. However, in GTA 6, instead of horses, players would reportedly be able to fence cars. Moreover, artworks could also potentially be fenced in the game, making it an easy way to earn in-game cash.

3. Robberies

If you're cash-strapped, robberies could be an easy way to earn quick money in GTA 6. Leaks have already suggested that the game would involve two protagonists - Jason and Lucia, two characters with a Bonnie and Clyde relationship. As per the leaks, players would also be able to give commands to the other character during the robbery, such as telling them to surrender or to hold out. Moreover, both characters would reportedly also carry ‘loot bags' for stashing robbed cash, and gold.

If you're thinking that committing these nefarious acts won't get you into trouble, think again. Leaks suggest that GTA 6 would feature a witness system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 and could also get a police description system. So, the law won't likely turn a blind eye to your crimes, meaning you would have to outsmart or outrun them to get away.