GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases

Speculation around Grand Theft Auto 6 has hit a fever pitch as fans pore over leaks and theories, searching for clues about the next big reveal from Rockstar Games. With the end of 2024 approaching, excitement builds for a potential gameplay trailer following the September teaser and announcement trailer in December. Could the next glimpse of this highly anticipated title arrive soon?

GTA 6: A Lunar Theory Sparks Trailer Speculation

A peculiar theory involving lunar phases has captured the attention of the community. Reddit user Fabrizelo connected the release of previous GTA 6 trailers to the Moon's gibbous phase. They noted that the announcement trailer from December 2023 coincided with this lunar event, prompting predictions that November 22, 2024- when the Moon again reaches this phase - might mark the release of a new trailer or announcement.

The upcoming trailer, if released, could showcase gameplay, following typical patterns of big-budget game promotions. Developers often release story trailers before teasing gameplay mechanics in subsequent videos, and recent leaks hint this phase might be next for GTA 6.

One intriguing leak shared by the @PlayGTAOnlineV account on X featured a three-minute clip showing a mission where Lucia, one of the game's protagonists, robs a diner alongside Jason and another character. Although the footage appears to be from an early development stage, it revealed key gameplay elements, including interactive robbery mechanics and tutorial prompts.

Fresh Gameplay Mechanics Raise Expectations

In the clip, players could direct NPCs during the heist, adding layers of strategy compared to previous games. For instance, players must issue commands to cashiers and manage their timing before the police arrive, signalling an evolution in Rockstar's approach to realism. These features hint at mechanics reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2, suggesting a more immersive experience.

While fans eagerly await confirmation, the leaked footage offers a tantalising glimpse into the gameplay. Whether Rockstar unveils a gameplay trailer or provides more story details, the growing buzz ensures that the next update will command attention across the gaming world.