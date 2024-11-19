Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases

GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases

Fans eagerly anticipate a new GTA 6 trailer as leaks, lunar theories, and gameplay footage spark excitement about Rockstar's next big reveal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2024, 10:43 IST
GTA 6 trailer 2 hidden on the moon? Rockstar Games likely to reveal key date on…
1/5 GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games around the world right now and as ‘before GTA 6’ meme trend continues to go strong, fans have resorted to some unorthodox methods to predict when the next trailer will be released. Following Rockstar's history of keeping details under wraps, enthusiasts have turned to the phases of the moon as a potential clue to the game's next major promotional update.   (Rockstar Games)
2/5 In a Reddit post that’s since gained significant attention, user Fabrizelo pointed out an intriguing connection between the phases of the moon and Rockstar’s promotional material. A recent GTA Online teaser, released in September 2023, featured the moon prominently in its artwork. Notably, the moon was depicted in a waning gibbous phase, the same phase that occurred on December 1, 2023—the exact day Rockstar dropped the first GTA 6 trailer.   (Rockstar Games)
3/5 Building on this observation, Fabrizelo noticed that the upcoming waning gibbous moon is set to occur on November 22, 2024, which has led to speculation that this could be the date for the next GTA 6 trailer release. It may sound far-fetched, but with Rockstar’s reputation for unconventional marketing, it’s a theory that’s gaining traction.   (Rockstar Games)
4/5 While the idea of Rockstar using lunar phases to hint at GTA 6 news might sound outlandish, fans point to the company’s history of surprise reveals and quirky marketing stunts. If the next trailer is indeed scheduled for November 22, as the theory suggests, fans may owe Fabrizelo an apology for doubting the lunar connection. For now, however, the gaming community remains on edge, eagerly awaiting confirmation of what could be one of the biggest announcements in gaming history. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 The September 2023 teaser’s moon phase, which aligned with the launch of the first GTA 6 trailer, is just one example of these cryptic hints. If the theory proves correct, and Rockstar follows a similar pattern in 2024, the upcoming waning gibbous moon on November 22 could coincide with the launch of the next trailer or key announcement. (Rockstar Games)
Fans anticipate a new GTA 6 gameplay trailer as leaks and theories fuel excitement. (Rockstar Games)

Speculation around Grand Theft Auto 6 has hit a fever pitch as fans pore over leaks and theories, searching for clues about the next big reveal from Rockstar Games. With the end of 2024 approaching, excitement builds for a potential gameplay trailer following the September teaser and announcement trailer in December. Could the next glimpse of this highly anticipated title arrive soon?

GTA 6: A Lunar Theory Sparks Trailer Speculation

A peculiar theory involving lunar phases has captured the attention of the community. Reddit user Fabrizelo connected the release of previous GTA 6 trailers to the Moon's gibbous phase. They noted that the announcement trailer from December 2023 coincided with this lunar event, prompting predictions that November 22, 2024- when the Moon again reaches this phase - might mark the release of a new trailer or announcement.

The upcoming trailer, if released, could showcase gameplay, following typical patterns of big-budget game promotions. Developers often release story trailers before teasing gameplay mechanics in subsequent videos, and recent leaks hint this phase might be next for GTA 6.

One intriguing leak shared by the @PlayGTAOnlineV account on X featured a three-minute clip showing a mission where Lucia, one of the game's protagonists, robs a diner alongside Jason and another character. Although the footage appears to be from an early development stage, it revealed key gameplay elements, including interactive robbery mechanics and tutorial prompts.

Fresh Gameplay Mechanics Raise Expectations

In the clip, players could direct NPCs during the heist, adding layers of strategy compared to previous games. For instance, players must issue commands to cashiers and manage their timing before the police arrive, signalling an evolution in Rockstar's approach to realism. These features hint at mechanics reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2, suggesting a more immersive experience.

While fans eagerly await confirmation, the leaked footage offers a tantalising glimpse into the gameplay. Whether Rockstar unveils a gameplay trailer or provides more story details, the growing buzz ensures that the next update will command attention across the gaming world.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 10:43 IST
