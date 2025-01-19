GTA 6 Online: Bigger worlds, better gameplay, and more- Here’s what fans hope to see incoming game

Though Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the arrival of GTA 6 Online, anticipation continues to build among fans. Leaks from September 2022, which featured a brief clip of the upcoming multiplayer mode, fueled speculation about the game's features. As the launch of GTA 6 draws closer, players are eager for improvements in its online version compared to its predecessor. Here are five changes fans expect to see in GTA 6 Online.

1. Larger Lobbies

The lobby system in GTA 5 Online has received mixed reactions due to its limited capacity of 30 players per session, with only two additional spectators allowed. As GTA 6 promises to be an even more expansive experience, players believe the lobby size should expand significantly. A capacity of up to 100 players per lobby would enhance the multiplayer experience, enabling more players to join at once and reducing the need to switch between sessions.

2. Expanded Map

While GTA 6's initial trailer provided only a glimpse of its map, fans are hoping for a vast open world that surpasses GTA 5. The online version should incorporate dynamic map expansions over time, offering fresh territories for players to explore. This evolving landscape would keep players engaged, ensuring that the world of GTA 6 Online grows and evolves to meet long-term player interests.

3. Larger and More Frequent DLCs

Unlike GTA 5 Online, which saw a variety of downloadable content (DLC) releases, the community expects Rockstar to deliver more substantial updates in GTA 6 Online. While GTA 5 had a few major updates, many DLCs were relatively small in scope. GTA 6 should feature larger, more frequent updates to maintain a steady flow of new content, keeping players excited and engaged long-term.

4. A More Balanced In-Game Economy

The in-game economy in GTA 5 Online has faced criticism due to inflated prices and an imbalance in the distribution of in-game currency. GTA 6 Online should aim for a more equitable economy where the cost of products is reasonable. A balanced economy would make the game more accessible to new players and ensure that veteran users continue to enjoy a fair system.

5. Enhanced Character Customisation

Players expect GTA 6 Online to offer deeper customization options for their avatars. While GTA 5 allowed some degree of character modification, the new version should include even more extensive options, such as adjusting body types, heights, and facial features. Many current multiplayer games provide comprehensive customization, and Rockstar should follow suit, offering players more ways to personalize their characters.