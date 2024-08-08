GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online is rumoured to include official modding support, according to recent reports. Although Rockstar Games has not officially announced the next version of their online multiplayer game, fans have uncovered clues suggesting the potential integration of a modding tool in the upcoming release. A recent report from @GTAFocal on X, which involved interviews with several former FiveM employees, indicates that Rockstar is preparing to introduce modding and user-generated content to GTA 5 Online. However, until Rockstar Games confirms this, it remains speculative.

GTA 6 Online Could Feature Modding and User-Generated Content

A report from GTA Focal (via Sportskeeda) has unveiled confidential details about the upcoming GTA 6 Online. To understand the context, it's important to note that Rockstar Games acquired FiveM, also known as Cfx.re, in August 2023. This platform hosts numerous Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers. Former FiveM employees later discovered that Rockstar was already working on a competing tool, which ultimately did not succeed.

Also read

Following the acquisition of Cfx.re, Rockstar gained greater control and insight into the tool's operations. GTA Online expanded its offerings in June 2024 with a downloadable content pack that introduced a platform-wide "Mission Creator" tool. Tez2, a well-known insider and data miner, found this tool in the PC files and noted it was "currently empty." This tool is rumoured to bring FiveM to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing GTA Online players to create their own modded gameplay.

According to the report, Rockstar's new venture is likely to become part of GTA Online in the early fall months. The game is also anticipated to be available on next-generation consoles in the near future. Additionally, sources have mentioned that Rockstar is developing a new game engine named ROME - Rockstar Original Mod Engine. This engine is rumoured to be tested in GTA 5 Online before being incorporated into GTA 6 Online.

While these developments are exciting for fans, they remain unconfirmed by Rockstar Games. The gaming community is eagerly awaiting official statements that have the potential to dramatically alter the modding ecosystem of GTA Online.