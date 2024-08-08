 GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online might introduce official modding support, with rumours suggesting Rockstar Games plans to integrate user-generated content tools in the upcoming game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 10:46 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games might introduce official modding support in GTA 6 Online, according to recent reports. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 Online is rumoured to include official modding support, according to recent reports. Although Rockstar Games has not officially announced the next version of their online multiplayer game, fans have uncovered clues suggesting the potential integration of a modding tool in the upcoming release. A recent report from @GTAFocal on X, which involved interviews with several former FiveM employees, indicates that Rockstar is preparing to introduce modding and user-generated content to GTA 5 Online. However, until Rockstar Games confirms this, it remains speculative.

GTA 6 Online Could Feature Modding and User-Generated Content

report from GTA Focal (via Sportskeeda) has unveiled confidential details about the upcoming GTA 6 Online. To understand the context, it's important to note that Rockstar Games acquired FiveM, also known as Cfx.re, in August 2023. This platform hosts numerous Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers. Former FiveM employees later discovered that Rockstar was already working on a competing tool, which ultimately did not succeed.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹109,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Following the acquisition of Cfx.re, Rockstar gained greater control and insight into the tool's operations. GTA Online expanded its offerings in June 2024 with a downloadable content pack that introduced a platform-wide "Mission Creator" tool. Tez2, a well-known insider and data miner, found this tool in the PC files and noted it was "currently empty." This tool is rumoured to bring FiveM to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing GTA Online players to create their own modded gameplay.

Also read: GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why

According to the report, Rockstar's new venture is likely to become part of GTA Online in the early fall months. The game is also anticipated to be available on next-generation consoles in the near future. Additionally, sources have mentioned that Rockstar is developing a new game engine named ROME - Rockstar Original Mod Engine. This engine is rumoured to be tested in GTA 5 Online before being incorporated into GTA 6 Online.

Also read: GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

While these developments are exciting for fans, they remain unconfirmed by Rockstar Games. The gaming community is eagerly awaiting official statements that have the potential to dramatically alter the modding ecosystem of GTA Online.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 10:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on ps5 pro: here's why gta 6 trailer 2 leak teases san andreas map; major reveal expected on august 4 gta 5 available for free for limited time: know how to download and explore other offers red dead redemption 3 fans split over rockstar games' new leaked ‘project medieval’ game gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6: will pc gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release? gta 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ gen ai strike - here’s why [explained] gta 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95gb install size- details how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% off on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets