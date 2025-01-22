Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

After being pulled from PlayStation, the GTA 6 parody Grand Taking Ages returns with a fresh approach.

By: HT TECH
Jan 22 2025, 10:45 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
Grand Taking Ages
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
Grand Taking Ages
Grand Taking Ages, a GTA 6 parody, returns to Steam after being pulled from the PlayStation Store. (Steam)

After being removed from the PlayStation Store, the controversial parody game Grand Taking Ages has found a new home on Steam. The game, a satire of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), has gone through several revisions, which its creators hope will secure its place in the gaming market.

GTA 6 Parody- Grand Taking Ages: Key Changes Secure Steam Approval

Grand Taking Ages, developed by Violarte, is described as a parody management simulator where players manage a game development studio. Initially, the game appeared on the PlayStation Store with a release date set for May 2025, according to an IGN report. Featuring AI-generated art, humorous gameplay features, and fake awards, it poked fun at Rockstar's ongoing delay of GTA 6. However, this earned it a quick removal from Sony's platform.

Undeterred, the developers reworked the game and submitted it to Steam, where it has now been approved for release. Violarte made key changes to the game, including updating its logo, descriptions, and artwork to better distinguish it from its inspiration. The game's new Steam page emphasises its parody nature, now featuring a trailer that aligns more with the satire.

A Hopeful Return to PlayStation

The developer also disclosed the use of AI services for voiceovers, in line with Steam's rules on AI-generated content. The game's description now includes a light-hearted take on the game development process, promising players the chance to “start your game dev journey in mom's garage.”

Violarte has expressed hopes to return Grand Taking Ages to the PlayStation Store, highlighting the success on Steam and arguing that the revisions should satisfy Sony's guidelines. The developers are now pushing for Sony's reconsideration, confident that the game's updated approach will meet platform standards. Meanwhile, GTA 6 remains slated for release in late 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 10:44 IST
