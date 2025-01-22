GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

After being removed from the PlayStation Store, the controversial parody game Grand Taking Ages has found a new home on Steam. The game, a satire of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), has gone through several revisions, which its creators hope will secure its place in the gaming market.

GTA 6 Parody- Grand Taking Ages: Key Changes Secure Steam Approval

Grand Taking Ages, developed by Violarte, is described as a parody management simulator where players manage a game development studio. Initially, the game appeared on the PlayStation Store with a release date set for May 2025, according to an IGN report. Featuring AI-generated art, humorous gameplay features, and fake awards, it poked fun at Rockstar's ongoing delay of GTA 6. However, this earned it a quick removal from Sony's platform.

Also read: GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Undeterred, the developers reworked the game and submitted it to Steam, where it has now been approved for release. Violarte made key changes to the game, including updating its logo, descriptions, and artwork to better distinguish it from its inspiration. The game's new Steam page emphasises its parody nature, now featuring a trailer that aligns more with the satire.

Also read: GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025

A Hopeful Return to PlayStation

The developer also disclosed the use of AI services for voiceovers, in line with Steam's rules on AI-generated content. The game's description now includes a light-hearted take on the game development process, promising players the chance to “start your game dev journey in mom's garage.”

Also read: PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more

Violarte has expressed hopes to return Grand Taking Ages to the PlayStation Store, highlighting the success on Steam and arguing that the revisions should satisfy Sony's guidelines. The developers are now pushing for Sony's reconsideration, confident that the game's updated approach will meet platform standards. Meanwhile, GTA 6 remains slated for release in late 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.