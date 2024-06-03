GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

In the gaming industry, few titles generate as much discussion as the Grand Theft Auto series. With the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 set for Fall 2025 on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, a key question remains: When will PC gamers see the game? Rockstar Games, known for their GTA franchise, typically launches their titles on consoles first before eventually releasing them on PC.

Rockstar's Historical Approach

At a recent conference, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company), addressed the potential PC port of GTA 6. Zelnick avoided a direct answer, stating, “Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement.” This response did not confirm a PC release but hinted at its likelihood.

Rockstar's history of phased releases supports the expectation of a PC version. The company usually focuses on console launches first, capitalizing on initial sales surges, and later expands to PC. This approach allows them to refine the game, often resulting in enhanced PC versions with improved graphics and features.

GTA 6 Pattern and Predictions

This pattern suggests that despite the absence of a formal announcement, a PC release for GTA 6 is probable. Previous releases, such as GTA 5, followed this sequence, reinforcing the theory that GTA 6 will do the same. Zelnick's comments, though vague, align with this expectation.

Strategic Delays

The strategy of delayed announcements serves to maintain interest and buzz around the game. By withholding information on additional platforms like PC, Rockstar can renew attention to GTA 6 after its console launch.

While no official word on a PC port for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been given, it seems likely that such an announcement will come. Until then, speculation will keep the gaming community engaged, eagerly anticipating the eventual release.