 GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

Rockstar Games has announced the console release of GTA 6 for Fall 2025, leaving PC gamers wondering when they will get their hands on the much-anticipated game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 03 2024, 10:50 IST
Icon
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
1/4 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
2/4 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
3/4 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
4/4 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
icon View all Images
GTA 6's PC release remains uncertain as fans await confirmation following the console launch in 2025. (Rockstar Games)

In the gaming industry, few titles generate as much discussion as the Grand Theft Auto series. With the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 set for Fall 2025 on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, a key question remains: When will PC gamers see the game? Rockstar Games, known for their GTA franchise, typically launches their titles on consoles first before eventually releasing them on PC.

Rockstar's Historical Approach

At a recent conference, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company), addressed the potential PC port of GTA 6. Zelnick avoided a direct answer, stating, “Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement.” This response did not confirm a PC release but hinted at its likelihood.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Rockstar's history of phased releases supports the expectation of a PC version. The company usually focuses on console launches first, capitalizing on initial sales surges, and later expands to PC. This approach allows them to refine the game, often resulting in enhanced PC versions with improved graphics and features. 

GTA 6 Pattern and Predictions

This pattern suggests that despite the absence of a formal announcement, a PC release for GTA 6 is probable. Previous releases, such as GTA 5, followed this sequence, reinforcing the theory that GTA 6 will do the same. Zelnick's comments, though vague, align with this expectation.

Also read: Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Strategic Delays

The strategy of delayed announcements serves to maintain interest and buzz around the game. By withholding information on additional platforms like PC, Rockstar can renew attention to GTA 6 after its console launch.

Also read: PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

While no official word on a PC port for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been given, it seems likely that such an announcement will come. Until then, speculation will keep the gaming community engaged, eagerly anticipating the eventual release.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 10:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire redeem codes for may 1: useful tips to become a pro player and win every match next gta title in line? take-two ceo hints at potential gta 7 in recent interview gta 6 new details leaked: complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game gta 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for april 30: smart tips to win battlefield with ease garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps garena free fire redeem codes for april 20: tips and tricks to become pro player early gta 6 trailer 2 expected at playstation's state of play event; fans buzz with excitement garena free fire max redeem codes for april 29: byte bugbear bundle coming soon
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement
GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

POCO Unveils Green Variants

POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
Google Pixel 8 series smartphones to be made in India soon by Dixon Technologies:

Google Pixel 8 series smartphones to be made in India soon by Dixon Technologies: Report
Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft

Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft
Stunning Design

OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Realme C65 vs Redmi 12 5G: Check out specs comparison between the powerful budget smartphones

Realme C65 vs Redmi 12 5G: Check out specs comparison between the powerful budget smartphones

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets