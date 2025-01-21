GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6 fans are buzzing with excitement as an insider suggests a 2027 PC release, following the 2025 console debut. Here’s everything you need to know about.
The highly awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has been the talk of the gaming world for years. Fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the iconic series, but official details about its release are still scarce. Currently, Rockstar Games has confirmed a launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but there is no word yet on a PC version. However, an insider on X, @Mvbrr, has raised speculation about the timing of a potential PC release, suggesting it could arrive in 2027, assuming the console versions hit the market in 2025.
GTA 6: Console Release Expected in Fall 2025
GTA 6 is set to launch for current-generation consoles in the Fall of 2025, marking its first official appearance on these platforms. If @Mvbrr's prediction holds true, PC players could be looking at a release roughly a year and a half after the console versions. This follows the historical trend seen in previous GTA games, where console versions were released first, followed by a PC release after some time. For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, but the PC version didn't arrive until April 2015, with ports for PS4 and Xbox One coming in between.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Also read: GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
While @Mvbrr's claim about the 2027 timeline is intriguing, there is another more personal piece of news tied to Rockstar Games. The insider also mentions that Sam Houser, the co-founder and president of Rockstar, is expected to take a sabbatical soon, with plans to eventually leave the company. This follows the departure of his brother, Dan Houser, in 2020. However, it is important to approach this information cautiously, as no official confirmation has been made regarding either the timing of the PC release or Houser's future plans.
Also read: PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more
GTA 6: PC Release Likely but Unconfirmed
Even though Rockstar has not yet officially announced a PC version of GTA 6, the company has a history of porting its titles to this platform after the console release. Considering this pattern, it seems plausible that PC players will not be left behind. If the 2027 timeline proves accurate, it would align with the company's past strategy, but until an official announcement is made, all details remain speculative.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71737438210376