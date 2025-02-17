Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details

GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details

GTA 6's PC version may arrive in early 2026, according to a senior Corsair executive. Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the specific release details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2025, 10:51 IST
Icon
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
image caption
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6’s PC version might launch in early 2026, according to a senior industry source. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is confirmed for a release later this year, although it may not hit all platforms simultaneously. A senior figure at Corsair, a leading hardware manufacturer, recently shared a possible release timeline for the PC version. While the delay might disappoint some PC gamers, the new instalment of the game is expected to offer notable improvements over its predecessor, GTA 5.

PC Release Timeline Remains Unclear

Rockstar Games has already confirmed that GTA 6 will launch this year, likely in the autumn, unless there are further delays. However, the platform-specific launch schedule remains uncertain. While GTA 6 will likely arrive on PC eventually, Rockstar's past titles have not always been released on every platform at the same time. For instance, Grand Theft Auto V debuted on September 17, 2013, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, while the PC version didn't arrive until April 2015.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Natural Green
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹65,999
Check details

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what's coming next

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Corsair CEO Hints at Early 2026 PC Release

A new piece of information regarding the PC version has surfaced from an unexpected source. During an earnings call with Corsair, CEO Andrew Paul made a remark about GTA 6's potential PC release, suggesting that it might arrive in early 2026. The accuracy of this statement is still uncertain, as Paul made the comment in response to a question during the call. It's unclear whether he was referencing insider knowledge or merely speculating about the game's launch schedule.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector's and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details

While this information isn't definitive, it does align with general expectations about the game's rollout. As with previous releases, Rockstar may stagger the availability of the game across platforms.

Also read: Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more

GTA San Andreas Beta Build Source Code Leaked

In other news, Rockstar Games faces a new leak involving the source code for the GTA San Andreas beta build, which was released online on February 15, 2025. This follows a series of similar incidents dating back to September 2022. Rockstar has yet to address the leaks publicly, but many fans have reacted online. One user on X, Ash R. (@Ash_735), commented, "And the leaks don't stop, hello San Andreas," while another user, OhkitaSohji139 (@_OhkitaSohji), inquired whether the entire source code had leaked. Ash R. clarified that the leak only involved the "executable stuff."

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 10:50 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next
Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe Editions – Check price and all details

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details
Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation
Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets