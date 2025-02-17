GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details

GTA 6 is confirmed for a release later this year, although it may not hit all platforms simultaneously. A senior figure at Corsair, a leading hardware manufacturer, recently shared a possible release timeline for the PC version. While the delay might disappoint some PC gamers, the new instalment of the game is expected to offer notable improvements over its predecessor, GTA 5.

PC Release Timeline Remains Unclear

Rockstar Games has already confirmed that GTA 6 will launch this year, likely in the autumn, unless there are further delays. However, the platform-specific launch schedule remains uncertain. While GTA 6 will likely arrive on PC eventually, Rockstar's past titles have not always been released on every platform at the same time. For instance, Grand Theft Auto V debuted on September 17, 2013, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, while the PC version didn't arrive until April 2015.

Corsair CEO Hints at Early 2026 PC Release

A new piece of information regarding the PC version has surfaced from an unexpected source. During an earnings call with Corsair, CEO Andrew Paul made a remark about GTA 6's potential PC release, suggesting that it might arrive in early 2026. The accuracy of this statement is still uncertain, as Paul made the comment in response to a question during the call. It's unclear whether he was referencing insider knowledge or merely speculating about the game's launch schedule.

While this information isn't definitive, it does align with general expectations about the game's rollout. As with previous releases, Rockstar may stagger the availability of the game across platforms.

GTA San Andreas Beta Build Source Code Leaked

In other news, Rockstar Games faces a new leak involving the source code for the GTA San Andreas beta build, which was released online on February 15, 2025. This follows a series of similar incidents dating back to September 2022. Rockstar has yet to address the leaks publicly, but many fans have reacted online. One user on X, Ash R. (@Ash_735), commented, "And the leaks don't stop, hello San Andreas," while another user, OhkitaSohji139 (@_OhkitaSohji), inquired whether the entire source code had leaked. Ash R. clarified that the leak only involved the "executable stuff."