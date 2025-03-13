Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 pre-order price leaks, suggests potential price hike above typical AAA game costs

GTA 6 pre-order price leaks, suggests potential price hike above typical AAA game costs

A Swiss retailer has listed GTA 6 for pre-order at £87, hinting at a potential price increase for the highly anticipated game. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 13 2025, 07:59 IST
GTA 6's pre-order listing shows a potential price increase, higher than typical AAA game costs. (Rockstar Games)

A Swiss retailer has listed GTA 6 for pre-order at £87, a price point that suggests the game may be priced higher than most AAA titles. This pre-order price, observed on the Brack website, is about 24% more than the usual £69.99 cost for typical AAA games. Despite the game's expected release later this year, the listing signals a possible price hike for the much-anticipated title.

Brack, however, has clarified that the £87 price is not final. In a statement to customers, the retailer mentioned that the listed price could change, and pre-order customers would need to accept any adjustments before the game's official release.

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release

Possible Indication of an Upcoming Launch

Even with this price uncertainty, the pre-order listing has sparked speculation among gamers that the game's launch may be closer than expected. One Reddit user pointed to Brack's history of accurately listing games near their release, suggesting that Rockstar has set a release date for GTA 6. The listing could mean an official announcement for new trailers, and pre-order details may be made shortly.

GTA 6 has kept a low profile since the initial trailer drop in December 2023, but Take-Two Interactive has remained consistent in its plan to release the game in autumn, initially for consoles. A PC version is also expected to follow after the initial launch.

Industry Analysts Weigh in on Potential Price Hike

Industry analysts have weighed in on the potential for a higher price tag for GTA 6, with some speculating it could reach $100 (around 8,700) or more. Such a price jump would be significant, especially when compared to typical game prices. Some believe this higher cost could reflect added incentives, such as in-game currency for GTA Online, similar to strategies used by other publishers like Activision with Call of Duty.

Others, like Matthew Ball, a former Amazon executive, predict that the rising cost of blockbuster games could lead to broader price hikes across the industry. However, when adjusted for inflation, the expected price increase for GTA 6 may still be considered reasonable compared to prices in the 1990s, when games were priced higher. The most recent significant price adjustment in the gaming industry came in 2020 when the standard game price rose from £60 to £70.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 07:59 IST
