GTA 6 pre-orders near $1 billion - Why gamers are rushing to secure their copy early

GTA 6 pre-orders are expected to surpass $1 billion before launch. What’s driving this massive demand? Here’s why fans are securing their copies early.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 07:57 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 pre-orders may surpass $1 billion as anticipation builds for Rockstar’s highly awaited release. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is generating enormous anticipation, with pre-orders set to exceed $1 billion before the game even launches. If these predictions hold true, GTA 6 will become one of the most profitable entertainment releases ever. What's driving this massive interest? Let's dive into the factors at play.

Rockstar's Influence and GTA's Proven Success

Rockstar Games has built a legacy of creating influential open-world titles, and the Grand Theft Auto series stands at the forefront. Since its 2013 release, GTA 5 has generated over $8.5 billion, marking it as one of the most profitable entertainment products ever. It made $1 billion in just three days, setting a record for the fastest-selling release at the time.

Also read: Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025

This impressive history makes fans confident in pre-ordering GTA 6, anticipating another hit from Rockstar. The return to Vice City, a fan-favourite setting, has only amplified excitement, drawing on the series' long-standing appeal.

Also read: Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers

The Impact of Next-Gen Exclusivity and Price Adjustments

GTA 6 is launching exclusively for next-gen consoles, which naturally drives up the price. Unlike GTA 5, which debuted at $60 on older systems, the price of GTA 6 ranges from $70 to $150, depending on the edition. In addition, rumours suggest that a $250 Collector's Edition, featuring exclusive content, a map, and early access, will cater to devoted fans willing to pay more.

Also read: Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses

With estimates predicting between 10 to 15 million pre-orders, the game could easily reach the $1 billion milestone ahead of its official release.

A Record-Breaking Release

GTA 6 isn't just another video game - it's an event. Rockstar's consistent track record, combined with the years-long anticipation, exclusive next-gen availability, and strategic marketing, ensures that pre-orders will continue to break records.

After GTA 5 set a high bar, GTA 6 is primed to outpace its predecessor, reinforcing Rockstar's dominance in the gaming world.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 07:57 IST
