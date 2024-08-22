 GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024 | Gaming News
GTA 6 fans are worried about a possible release delay after a new Mafia game was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

By: HT TECH
Aug 22 2024, 11:16 IST
GTA 6 fans fear a potential delay following a new game reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live. (Rockstar Games)

Concerns are growing among GTA 6 fans that the game's release might be delayed, following a reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live. At the event, Take-Two Interactive's developer, Hangar 13, made a surprise announcement: a fresh entry in the popular Mafia franchise, titled “Mafia: The Old Country”.

Mafia Announcement Sparks Speculation

The announcement did not include a release date, but the developer assured fans that more information will come in December. This has raised speculation regarding the influence on the GTA 6 launch. Fans are speculating that the 2025 release of Mafia: The Old Country might push back the launch of GTA 6. 

Fans Theorise Potential Delays for GTA 6

A theory circulating on Reddit, suggests that Take-Two Interactive, which publishes both games, will avoid releasing them close to each other to prevent competition. One user speculated that *Mafia: The Old Country* could release early in 2025, while GTA 6 might be pushed to the fall. This has led to concerns that GTA 6 could be delayed into 2026.

Although Rockstar Games has previously indicated that GTA 6 would launch in Fall 2025, some fans worry that the developer might postpone the game to ensure it meets high expectations. A fan expressed this sentiment, stating, “GTA 6 might be delayed. The game needs to be perfect. The internet will harshly criticise it if it falls short.”

Despite these concerns, others remain optimistic that *Mafia: The Old Country* won't interfere with GTA 6's release. One fan noted that Take-Two is poised to have a significant financial year, suggesting that both games will be prioritised.

As the release dates for both titles remain uncertain, it's clear that GTA 6 will likely take precedence due to its high-profile nature. However, the exact timing for both games will become clearer as more details emerge.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 11:16 IST
