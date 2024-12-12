GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty

The release date of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has become one of the most anticipated and uncertain topics in the gaming world, as Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about any updates. Speculation regarding a potential delay continues to grow, with many fans now predicting that the game's launch may not happen until 2026.

GTA 6: Journalist Weighs in on Potential Delay

On December 10, 2024, well-known video game journalist Jason Schreier shared his perspective on the matter during an interview on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel. When asked about the anticipated release, Schreier expressed doubt about the game's debut in 2025. He stated, "I would be shocked if it actually made it next year. I think that it would probably slip again… I would be shocked if it doesn't slip to 2026."

While Schreier acknowledged that his statement was based purely on his personal opinion and not official information from Rockstar, his views caught the attention of fans. Known for his accurate reporting on video game industry trends, Schreier has previously confirmed key details about GTA 6, such as the game's two protagonists and its Vice City setting.

During the interview, Schreier also referenced Rockstar's history of delays, particularly with Red Dead Redemption 2, which was postponed several times before its eventual release in 2018. He explained that the increasing complexity of modern video games could lead to similar delays for GTA 6.

Despite these speculations, Schreier mentioned that official sources from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, have indicated that the game is still on track for a fall 2025 release. However, the absence of any official announcements regarding the release date since December 2023 has left fans feeling uncertain. Initially, many expected the marketing campaign for GTA 6 to kick off in 2024, but the lack of updates has raised concerns within the community.

Fan Concerns Amidst Missed Deadlines

In a report from Bloomberg, Schreier stated that GTA 6 has already missed several deadlines, a common occurrence at Rockstar. However, Take-Two Interactive assures that the game is currently on schedule. This development process has also involved making significant changes, including efforts to address sensitive content related to transgender and minority communities.

As the wait continues, fans are left questioning when they can expect an official release date for GTA 6, with many hoping that 2026 will be the year the game finally arrives.