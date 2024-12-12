Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty

GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty

Fans are eagerly awaiting GTA 6, but recent comments from an insider suggest the game’s release might be delayed until 2026. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 12 2024, 11:20 IST
Icon
GTA 6 leaked screenshots ignite fan frenzy: Massive open world and new features revealed
GTA 6
1/6 Recent leaks from GTA 6 have shown a glimpse of the game's massive open-world. Screenshots, which were later removed, hinted at a map much larger than previous games in the series. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 Upcoming Trailer: Fans are eager for the second trailer, hoping it will offer more details about the game's world. Rockstar Games has yet to provide new insights since the initial teaser trailer. (Rockstar Games )
image caption
3/6 Leaked Map Screenshots: The leaked images reveal a map bigger than GTA 5’s Los Santos. One post indicated that the city seen in the leaks is just a small part of the larger game world. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
image caption
4/6 Florida Setting Sparks Speculation: GTA 6 will take place in a fictional Florida. Fans are curious how the game will handle the state’s flat terrain compared to the varied landscapes of previous titles like GTA 5. (Rockstar Games )
GTA 6
5/6 The larger map could provide more chances for exploration, especially along the coastline. Many expect Rockstar to enhance sea travel, inspired by the Miami-like city shown in the first trailer. (@GTAVIBESFR)
GTA 6
6/6 As the anniversary of the first trailer approaches, fans continue to analyse every clue. Despite misleading AI-generated leaks, excitement for GTA 6 remains high as the 2025 release date draws closer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
Speculation grows over GTA 6's release as insiders predict potential delay to 2026. (Rockstar Games)

The release date of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has become one of the most anticipated and uncertain topics in the gaming world, as Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about any updates. Speculation regarding a potential delay continues to grow, with many fans now predicting that the game's launch may not happen until 2026.

GTA 6: Journalist Weighs in on Potential Delay

On December 10, 2024, well-known video game journalist Jason Schreier shared his perspective on the matter during an interview on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel. When asked about the anticipated release, Schreier expressed doubt about the game's debut in 2025. He stated, "I would be shocked if it actually made it next year. I think that it would probably slip again… I would be shocked if it doesn't slip to 2026."

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: Black Myth: Wukong update brings Boss Rush mode, new equipment, and journeyer's chart for players

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

While Schreier acknowledged that his statement was based purely on his personal opinion and not official information from Rockstar, his views caught the attention of fans. Known for his accurate reporting on video game industry trends, Schreier has previously confirmed key details about GTA 6, such as the game's two protagonists and its Vice City setting.

During the interview, Schreier also referenced Rockstar's history of delays, particularly with Red Dead Redemption 2, which was postponed several times before its eventual release in 2018. He explained that the increasing complexity of modern video games could lead to similar delays for GTA 6.

Also read: YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how

Despite these speculations, Schreier mentioned that official sources from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, have indicated that the game is still on track for a fall 2025 release. However, the absence of any official announcements regarding the release date since December 2023 has left fans feeling uncertain. Initially, many expected the marketing campaign for GTA 6 to kick off in 2024, but the lack of updates has raised concerns within the community.

Also read: PlayStation turns 30: How to claim free game gift and more

Fan Concerns Amidst Missed Deadlines

In a report from Bloomberg, Schreier stated that GTA 6 has already missed several deadlines, a common occurrence at Rockstar. However, Take-Two Interactive assures that the game is currently on schedule. This development process has also involved making significant changes, including efforts to address sensitive content related to transgender and minority communities.

As the wait continues, fans are left questioning when they can expect an official release date for GTA 6, with many hoping that 2026 will be the year the game finally arrives.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 11:20 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong update brings Boss Rush mode, new equipment, and journeyer’s chart for players
YouTube Games

YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how
PlayStation

PlayStation turns 30: How to claim free game gift and more
GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage now live with new heists, features, and underground operations to Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event rolled out

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event rolled out

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets