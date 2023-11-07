GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon

GTA 6 release date: GTA 5 has entertained the fans for the last 10 years, but even die-hard GTA fans must now admit the wait for its sequel, GTA 6, is getting too long. Over the last few weeks, we've covered every GTA 6 leak there is, from new groundbreaking features, its open world, and the criminal activities you can do, to the mechanics it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2. While none of the information is official, we do know that the game is in development, which Rockstar Games confirmed last year.

Amidst a sea of rumours surrounding the launch of GTA 6, a Rockstar Insider has now provided its release timeline, and when it could be announced. Know all about it.

GTA 6 release date

GTAForums, the platform where 90 early development footage of GTA 6 were leaked last year, recently ran a poll regarding the possible launch date of GTA 6. While most people randomly guessed the date, Rockstar Insider Tez2 revealed crucial information regarding the possible GTA 6 release date. According to the leaker, “several devs” expect GTA 6 to launch in Spring 2025.

However, Tez2 went on to mention that Rockstar has kept the Spring release timeline for some of its previous games such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both of which have been delayed later into their respective launch years. Therefore, it could be possible that the GTA 6 launch will take place in the latter half of 2025.

So, when could GTA 6 be announced? The Insider said, “I predict an announcement coinciding with the celebration of Rockstar's anniversary somewhere between late Nov and early Dec. And if not that, then a Feb announcement.”

Previous leaks

This launch timeline corroborates previous rumours about the possible launch date of GTA 6. Last year, several gaming industry insiders claimed that Take-Two Interactive could officially announce GTA 6 on May 17 during an investors call but that did not happen. However, in a video, Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson predicted that GTA 6 could launch in 2024 or 2025. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier backed up Henderson's claims too.

Raymond James analysts have also upgraded the stock of Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, considering “very interesting” 2025 and beyond. This hints at a possible release in 2025.