GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon

Amidst a sea of rumours surrounding the launch of GTA 6, a Rockstar Insider has now provided its release timeline, and when it could be announced. Know all about it.

Nov 07 2023, 18:50 IST
Excitement builds as GTA 6 announcement speculation grows
GTA 5
1/6 The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as a new theory regarding the announcement of GTA 6 has surfaced online. While it's important to approach this with caution, it's hard not to be intrigued by the intriguing method used by a dedicated fan to make their prediction. (rockstargames.com)
GTA 5
2/6 On September 30, 2023, a Twitter user, formerly known as @GTAVInewz, shared a fascinating image that offered insight into what they believe could be the announcement date for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series by Rockstar Games. According to their theory, we might hear about the game on October 3, 2023. (Pexels)
GTA 5
3/6 The foundation of this theory was laid on September 29, 2023, when Rockstar Games posted an image featuring two GTA Online characters standing in front of the iconic Vinewood sign, with the moon looming in the background. The fan account posited that the studio intentionally incorporated the "VI" sign (possibly hinting at GTA 6) and the moon as a teaser for the impending announcement. (GTA)
GTA 5
4/6 What makes this theory even more fascinating is its connection to the phase of the moon shown in the image, which, according to the theory, will align with October 3, 2023, in the real world. Additionally, the theory suggested that "VI" could stand for Vice City, a location beloved by GTA fans. (@RockstarGames)
GTA 5
5/6 To add a sprinkle of intrigue, the user delved into the announcement and release dates of some of Rockstar's previous game titles: 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 release date: October 26, 2018; Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement date: October 18, 2016, Grand Theft Auto 5 release date: September 17, 2013; Grand Theft Auto 5 announcement date: October 25, 2011; Red Dead Redemption release date: May 18, 2010; Red Dead Redemption announcement date: February 3, 2009; Grand Theft Auto 4 release date: April 29, 2008 (REUTERS)
GTA 5
6/6 Interestingly, all of these dates fell on a Tuesday. Building on this pattern, the user concluded that Rockstar might unveil the next GTA game on an upcoming Tuesday. While this theory has sparked enthusiasm within the gaming community, it's important to remember that it remains speculative, and many are approaching it with a healthy dose of scepticism. The mystery surrounding GTA 6's announcement continues to captivate fans as they eagerly await any official word from Rockstar Games. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
icon View all Images
GTA 6 announcement could take place soon, claims Insider. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 release date: GTA 5 has entertained the fans for the last 10 years, but even die-hard GTA fans must now admit the wait for its sequel, GTA 6, is getting too long. Over the last few weeks, we've covered every GTA 6 leak there is, from new groundbreaking features, its open world, and the criminal activities you can do, to the mechanics it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2. While none of the information is official, we do know that the game is in development, which Rockstar Games confirmed last year.

GTA 6 release date

GTAForums, the platform where 90 early development footage of GTA 6 were leaked last year, recently ran a poll regarding the possible launch date of GTA 6. While most people randomly guessed the date, Rockstar Insider Tez2 revealed crucial information regarding the possible GTA 6 release date. According to the leaker, “several devs” expect GTA 6 to launch in Spring 2025.

However, Tez2 went on to mention that Rockstar has kept the Spring release timeline for some of its previous games such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both of which have been delayed later into their respective launch years. Therefore, it could be possible that the GTA 6 launch will take place in the latter half of 2025.

So, when could GTA 6 be announced? The Insider said, “I predict an announcement coinciding with the celebration of Rockstar's anniversary somewhere between late Nov and early Dec. And if not that, then a Feb announcement.”

Previous leaks

This launch timeline corroborates previous rumours about the possible launch date of GTA 6. Last year, several gaming industry insiders claimed that Take-Two Interactive could officially announce GTA 6 on May 17 during an investors call but that did not happen. However, in a video, Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson predicted that GTA 6 could launch in 2024 or 2025. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier backed up Henderson's claims too.

Raymond James analysts have also upgraded the stock of Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, considering “very interesting” 2025 and beyond. This hints at a possible release in 2025.

07 Nov, 18:49 IST
