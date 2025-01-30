GTA 6 release date leaked, sparks speculation as fans await Rockstar's official announcement

Rumours surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) continue to grow as a leaked release date and potential price increase fuel fan discussions. Although Rockstar Games has not confirmed any updates since its teaser trailer in December 2023, a recent online listing and industry predictions have sparked further speculation.

Leaked Release Date

A Spanish online retailer, XUruguay (via 80.LV), recently posted a listing for GTA 6 with a release date of September 17, 2025. This date marks 12 years since Grand Theft Auto V launched and fits within Rockstar's previously announced "fall 2025" release window. However, the date was quickly removed, leaving fans to question its validity. XUruguay claimed ties with PlayStation, raising questions about the leak's authenticity. Neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have confirmed the date.

Possible Price Increase to $100

In addition to the release date, rumours about GTA 6's pricing have emerged. Industry analyst Matthew Ball suggested that the standard edition of GTA 6 could carry a price tag of $100. He speculated that Take-Two Interactive might raise prices for major titles, citing recent industry trends, such as the price increase when next-gen consoles launched in 2020. A $100 price point, however, would represent a significant leap.

Possible Official Announcement

Speculation is also growing about a potential announcement of the release date. Some fans believe Rockstar Games may unveil the launch date during Take-Two's third-quarter earnings call, with past calls in 2013 and 2018 including major release announcements. While some predict that an official date may be shared by February 6, others suggest Rockstar may simply reaffirm the broader fall 2025 window. The ongoing discussions have only intensified the anticipation surrounding the game's official reveal.