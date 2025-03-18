GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation

Rockstar Games' much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) may be closer to release than expected, as recent announcements provide possible clues about its arrival. While some still question the release window, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two, have consistently stated that the game will launch either in Q3 or Q4 of 2025.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed this during an interview last year, telling IGN in May that he was "highly confident" that GTA 6 would be delivered by fall 2025. Despite this assurance, speculation continues to swirl about a possible delay.

GTA 6: Industry Experts Predict Possible Delay

Notably, industry experts have raised doubts about meeting the 2025 deadline. In December 2024, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier suggested that the game might not make it to next year, citing Rockstar's track record of delays. He stated on the Kinda Funny Games podcast, "I would be shocked if it actually made it next year. I think it will probably slip again, but as of right now, Take-Two says they're still on track."

Other Game Releases Hint at GTA 6 Timeline

Despite these concerns, many still hold out hope that the game will arrive in late 2025. However, some have started to look for clues to confirm this timeline. A popular X account, @GTAVI_Countdown, has pointed to the release of other major titles as evidence that GTA 6 is still set for this fall. The account noted that upcoming games like Death Stranding 2 and Mafia: The Old Country, both launching this summer, could suggest that the industry is clearing space for GTA 6 to avoid competition.

While it's no secret that publishers avoid releasing games alongside Rockstar's major titles, this claim remains speculative. However, with Mafia: The Old Country being published by 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two, some insiders believe this could be more than just a coincidence. Whether or not GTA 6 will be released in 2025 remains to be seen, but these clues may offer a hint about the game's timeline.