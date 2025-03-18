Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation

GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation

Exciting new clues are sparking speculation about the release date of GTA 6, with some hints pointing to a fall 2025 launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 18 2025, 07:46 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
New clues suggest Grand Theft Auto VI might release in fall 2025, despite ongoing speculation. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) may be closer to release than expected, as recent announcements provide possible clues about its arrival. While some still question the release window, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two, have consistently stated that the game will launch either in Q3 or Q4 of 2025.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed this during an interview last year, telling IGN in May that he was "highly confident" that GTA 6 would be delivered by fall 2025. Despite this assurance, speculation continues to swirl about a possible delay.

GTA 6: Industry Experts Predict Possible Delay

Notably, industry experts have raised doubts about meeting the 2025 deadline. In December 2024, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier suggested that the game might not make it to next year, citing Rockstar's track record of delays. He stated on the Kinda Funny Games podcast, "I would be shocked if it actually made it next year. I think it will probably slip again, but as of right now, Take-Two says they're still on track."

Other Game Releases Hint at GTA 6 Timeline

Despite these concerns, many still hold out hope that the game will arrive in late 2025. However, some have started to look for clues to confirm this timeline. A popular X account, @GTAVI_Countdown, has pointed to the release of other major titles as evidence that GTA 6 is still set for this fall. The account noted that upcoming games like Death Stranding 2 and Mafia: The Old Country, both launching this summer, could suggest that the industry is clearing space for GTA 6 to avoid competition.

While it's no secret that publishers avoid releasing games alongside Rockstar's major titles, this claim remains speculative. However, with Mafia: The Old Country being published by 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two, some insiders believe this could be more than just a coincidence. Whether or not GTA 6 will be released in 2025 remains to be seen, but these clues may offer a hint about the game's timeline.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 07:46 IST
