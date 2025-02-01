GTA 6 release date might have leaked, possibly aligning with a key franchise milestone

Rockstar Games has kept details about GTA 6 limited, but the open-world crime game remains highly anticipated. The game is scheduled for release in late 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. However, a recent leak may have revealed the exact launch date.

According to a report by Tom's Guide, Spanish online retailer XUruguay briefly listed GTA 6 as a PS5 exclusive with a September 17, 2025, release date. The listing has since been removed, leading to speculation that it was a placeholder. However, the date holds significance within the franchise. If accurate, GTA 6 would arrive on the 12th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5, a moment that could serve as a fitting launch window for the next entry in the series.

GTA 6's Frame Rate Expectations

Meanwhile, discussions about GTA 6's performance on consoles have raised questions among players. Many expect the game to run at 60 frames per second (FPS), but a former Rockstar Games developer has suggested that 30 FPS might be more realistic.

In an interview with YouTuber Kiwi Talkz, former Rockstar Games animator Mike York shared his thoughts on the game's potential frame rate, Sportskeeda reported. He expressed scepticism about GTA 6 reaching 60 FPS on consoles, citing hardware limitations. He suggested that Rockstar Games might aim for a locked 30 FPS, ensuring stability throughout gameplay.

“I don't know if they'll be able to pull off 60 FPS… I don't think so. I think they're gonna be shooting for 30 FPS – and a locked 30 FPS, meaning it never dips below that,” York stated.

Despite this, York acknowledged that post-launch updates could improve performance. He mentioned that frame rates might increase over time, depending on optimizations.

“They're gonna try to optimize as much as they can so it never goes below 30 FPS. But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever,” he added.

Regarding a PC version, York predicted that GTA 6 would eventually arrive on computers with better performance. He suggested that advancements in graphics hardware would make 60 FPS achievable on PC once it receives optimization.

“Later, once it's on PC, it'll probably get super optimised and changed, and new graphics cards will come out, and you'll be able to run it at 60 FPS, probably at that time,” he explained.

While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm a release date or performance details, leaks and industry insights continue to generate discussion about GTA 6 ahead of its official launch.