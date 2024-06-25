 GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule, confirms Microsoft. | Gaming News
Microsoft confirms that the anticipated 2025 release of GTA 6 is causing the gaming industry, including Xbox, to carefully plan their release schedules to avoid conflicts and ensure success.

GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule
Microsoft confirms Xbox's cautious approach due to the highly anticipated GTA 6 release in 2025. (AFP)

The year 2025 is shaping up to be significant for the gaming industry. Alongside major game releases, a new console is reportedly set to launch. This has developers wary of overlapping their release dates.

Surge in Gaming Showcases

Recent weeks have seen a surge in gaming showcases, including events like the Summer Game Fest and Nintendo Direct, generating excitement among gamers for upcoming titles.

One notable event was the Xbox Games Showcase, which many viewers praised as the best event of the year. However, viewers also noticed a common theme: many upcoming titles had vague release dates.

Anticipation and Uncertainty

Highly anticipated games such as the Perfect Dark reboot, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Fable were all given tentative 2025 release dates, leaving fans uncertain about their actual arrival.

This uncertainty was addressed in a recent interview with Matt Booty, Xbox's president of gaming content and studios, on Variety's Strictly Business podcast. During the interview, Booty was asked about the vague release dates and whether they were influenced by the anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6, expected in Fall 2025.

“I think many across the industry are planning around GTA 6, and we're all looking forward to that game,” Booty responded.

Internal Competition

This response aligns with the high anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, which has been building for over a decade since the last instalment. Fans are eager to return to the dynamic world created by Rockstar Games.

Booty also mentioned that Xbox aims to avoid internal competition when scheduling major releases.

“For us, the issue is ensuring we don't step on our own toes. We have a large portfolio and a significant lineup through the fall and spring. We want to make sure every game has the space to shine,” Booty explained.

In short, the gaming industry is closely monitoring the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, with companies like Xbox strategizing to avoid conflicts and ensure their titles receive proper attention.

