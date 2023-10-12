Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know

GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know

GTA 6 has been officially announced. Period. Rockstar is keeping things under a shroud, but now, some new leaks have hinted at its release date, trailer launch, gameplay, and more. Check everything we know so far.

This is what we know about GTA 6 release date and more.
This is what we know about GTA 6 release date and more.

Ever since its official announcement in February 2022, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has become one of the most anticipated games of recent years. The popularity of the franchise can be assessed from the fact that GTA V was released in 2013 and it still continues to be popular. But despite the excitement, Rockstar Games, the game developer and publisher, has kept its cards close to its chest when it comes to its release date, trailer launch, gameplay, and more. But last year's leaks and subsequent information from different sources have shed some light on GTA 6. Delightful, it was!

GTA 6 release date

Last year, several gaming industry insiders claimed that Take-Two Interactive could officially announce GTA 6 on May 17 during an investors call but that did not happen. However, in a video, Call of Duty tipster Tom Henderson predicted that GTA 6 could launch in either 2024 or 2025. Moreover, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier confirmed these claims in an X post and said, “Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard.”

Take-Two Interactive has also hinted at the possible launch date of GTA 6 in a recent press release shared with their annual earnings reports. According to the report, Take-Two Interactive expects a major milestone in FY 2025 and 2026, which coincides with the expected launch date of GTA 6.

So, the release date is possible anywhere between 2024 and 2025.

GTA 6 trailer launch

Rockstar Games did not take the usual route where it shares a trailer of the game a few days after announcing it, like how it did with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. However, this anomaly was likely due to the fact that the publishers did not want to announce the game at a time when they had to. Just days prior to the announcement, Rockstar Games suffered a major hack last year when a hacker named “teapotuberhacker” leaked 90 early development gameplay videos of the next GTA game on the GTAForums platform.

So, we do not expect a trailer till a date nearer to the launch of the game. Hopefully, we can see one early next year.

GTA 6 gameplay

If Red Redemption 2 is anything to go by, we can expect a major leap in terms of graphics, gameplay mechanics, world design, and more with GTA 6. The leaks showed two playable protagonists – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series. The leaked early development footage also highlighted a weapon wheel not too dissimilar from GTA V as well as better gameplay mechanics. Another tipster also revealed that GTA 6 could feature as many as 20 radio stations, which is another big quality-of-life upgrade.

One of the most hyped-up aspects of the game seems to be the water physics, as a leak earlier this month claimed that Rockstar has hired a team of 20 engineers to work exclusively on the water physics. Moreover, it was claimed that GTA 6 could also feature water sports like surfing for the first time ever.

Tags:
