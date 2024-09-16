GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025

A former developer from Rockstar Games has added to the ongoing debate regarding the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6, suggesting that fans should remain open to the possibility of a delay. While the game is officially slated for a fall 2025 release, rumours of a potential push to 2026 have sparked concerns among fans of the series.

Recent rumours circulated last week when a source from GTA Base claimed to have heard from multiple developers at Rockstar that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be delayed to early or mid-2026. This news caused a stir among the fanbase, especially as it conflicted with previous announcements from Rockstar Games and Take-Two, which had expressed confidence in a 2025 release. Fortunately, these rumours were quickly debunked by credible sources in the industry.

Industry Insider Calms Worries

Jason Schreier, an industry insider, stepped in to calm the situation. He noted that he had not heard of any delays from six developers at Rockstar. However, Schreier acknowledged that with a project as large and complex as GTA 6, there is always the chance that the game could miss its fall 2025 target. He highlighted the challenges of such an ambitious game and mentioned that deadlines could shift as development progresses.

Adding to this conversation, Obbe Vermeij, a former technical director at Rockstar North, referenced a similar situation with the release of GTA 4, Gameradar reported. In a recent tweet, Vermeij explained that the decision to delay GTA 4 was made just four months before its intended 2007 release date. He suggested that with GTA 6 still having a year of development, Rockstar may not be able to confirm the release date until the middle of 2025.

GTA 6 Fans Should Remain Cautious About the Release Date

Vermeij emphasised that fans should remain cautious about the fall 2025 release date, as there is still time for things to change. He concluded that Rockstar will only release the game when they are fully satisfied with the final product, which is likely why a delay is always possible with a project of this magnitude.

Despite ongoing rumours, it seems that GTA 6 is still on track for its planned release. However, with such high anticipation surrounding the game, any small rumour can quickly grow into widespread speculation. Fans will need to wait for more concrete updates, possibly in the next trailer, to get a clearer picture of when the game might actually launch.