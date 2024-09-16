 GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025 | Gaming News
GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025

A former Rockstar developer hinted that the highly anticipated GTA 6 might face a release delay, despite official plans for 2025. Here’s what you need to know about.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 16 2024, 10:43 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 release
Former Rockstar Games developer hints at uncertainty around GTA 6's expected 2025 release date. (Rockstar Games)

A former developer from Rockstar Games has added to the ongoing debate regarding the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6, suggesting that fans should remain open to the possibility of a delay. While the game is officially slated for a fall 2025 release, rumours of a potential push to 2026 have sparked concerns among fans of the series.

Recent rumours circulated last week when a source from GTA Base claimed to have heard from multiple developers at Rockstar that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be delayed to early or mid-2026. This news caused a stir among the fanbase, especially as it conflicted with previous announcements from Rockstar Games and Take-Two, which had expressed confidence in a 2025 release. Fortunately, these rumours were quickly debunked by credible sources in the industry.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovers hidden Arthur Susan scene after 1,400 hours of gameplay

Industry Insider Calms Worries

Jason Schreier, an industry insider, stepped in to calm the situation. He noted that he had not heard of any delays from six developers at Rockstar. However, Schreier acknowledged that with a project as large and complex as GTA 6, there is always the chance that the game could miss its fall 2025 target. He highlighted the challenges of such an ambitious game and mentioned that deadlines could shift as development progresses.

Adding to this conversation, Obbe Vermeij, a former technical director at Rockstar North, referenced a similar situation with the release of GTA 4, Gameradar reported. In a recent tweet, Vermeij explained that the decision to delay GTA 4 was made just four months before its intended 2007 release date. He suggested that with GTA 6 still having a year of development, Rockstar may not be able to confirm the release date until the middle of 2025. 

Also read: GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

GTA 6 Fans Should Remain Cautious About the Release Date

Vermeij emphasised that fans should remain cautious about the fall 2025 release date, as there is still time for things to change. He concluded that Rockstar will only release the game when they are fully satisfied with the final product, which is likely why a delay is always possible with a project of this magnitude.

Also read: Flappy Bird coming to Android and iOS in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on Mobile

Despite ongoing rumours, it seems that GTA 6 is still on track for its planned release. However, with such high anticipation surrounding the game, any small rumour can quickly grow into widespread speculation. Fans will need to wait for more concrete updates, possibly in the next trailer, to get a clearer picture of when the game might actually launch.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 10:43 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets