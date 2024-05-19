GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

When GTA 6 hits the shelves next year, it's poised to become a gaming sensation, likely shattering sales records worldwide. However, amid the anticipation, a significant portion of gamers may find themselves unable to join the action.

The upcoming release of Rockstar Games' GTA 6 has sparked unparalleled excitement in the gaming community. Set to push the boundaries of console gaming, the next instalment promises to deliver an electrifying experience.

After months of speculation, Rockstar Games finally unveiled that GTA 6 is slated for release next year, although the exact date remains undisclosed. Yet, recent revelations shed light on a potential obstacle for a sizable chunk of players.

Sony Data Highlights Potential Gaming Divide

A tweet from journalist Stephen Totilo unveiled Sony's statistics: with over 59 million PlayStation 5 units sold since its launch in November 2020, and a total user base exceeding 118 million, more than half of gamers still rely on PlayStation 4. This demographic divide means that a significant portion of gamers may find themselves unable to access GTA 6 upon release.

While many PlayStation 4 users may not be interested in GTA 6, there's undoubtedly a substantial audience eagerly awaiting its arrival. With the game set for release in late 2025, there's ample time for players to consider upgrading to ensure they don't miss out on the excitement.

Rockstar Games Sets Fall 2025 Release Date

Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC release yet to be confirmed. Rockstar Games recently announced the game's launch window for the fall of 2025, introducing new protagonists, settings, and vehicles.

The announcement coincided with Rockstar's financial statement, which, despite a $2 million decline, showcased impressive growth, with earnings totaling $7.6 billion in the last quarter.

Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, expressed confidence in the game's release, affirming their commitment to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience. "We do feel highly confident that we'll deliver [Grand Theft Auto 6] in fall of 2025," Zelnick told IGN.