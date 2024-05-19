 GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon | Gaming News
GTA 6's highly anticipated launch may leave over half of PlayStation gamers out of the action, as the game heads to next-gen consoles.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 19 2024, 14:20 IST
GTA 5 hidden gems: 5 secret locations you must check out
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
Clock Tower Vantage Point: Situated on the west side of Los Santos, the Clock Tower offers players a unique vantage point overlooking the entire city. Accessible via air transport, players can climb ladders to reach the topmost level, providing a 360-degree view perfect for strategic shooting and cover against air vehicles. The functioning clock adds a realistic touch to the experience, enhancing the immersive world of GTA 5.
Los Santos Airport Bunker: This hidden bunker at Los Santos airport provides a secluded location for players to hide or evade authorities. Accessed either through a roof hatch or back doors, the bunker contains interactive elements like vending machines and a water cooler. Despite being labeled "Authorized Personnel Only," it offers a curious space that hints at potential narrative integration, contributing to the intrigue of exploration.
Hidden Mine: Located in the mountainous region of the map, the secret mine tunnel presents an expansive and mysterious environment. Accessible by detonating wooden doors, players encounter a network of tunnels branching off in different directions. Discovering a dead body triggers the "Murder Mystery" side mission, adding depth to the exploration experience and unlocking game enhancements like camera filters.
Large Hotel Swimming Pool: Concealed within a central Los Santos hotel, the large swimming pool offers an unexpected oasis for players to enjoy. Accessed through the hotel's interior, the area features elegant design elements and palm trees, providing a picturesque backdrop for shooting scenarios in GTA Online. Its visibility from above adds to its allure as a hidden gem within the city.
Secret Cave Bunker: Located on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean, this hidden bunker offers a secluded underground facility guarded by mercenaries and FBI agents. Accessible via water transport, players discover a garage-like base with various vehicles on display. Further exploration reveals a clandestine meeting area with sophisticated furnishings, adding to the intrigue of this covert location.
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6's impending launch excites gamers, but over half of PlayStation users may miss out. (Pexels)

When GTA 6 hits the shelves next year, it's poised to become a gaming sensation, likely shattering sales records worldwide. However, amid the anticipation, a significant portion of gamers may find themselves unable to join the action.

The upcoming release of Rockstar Games' GTA 6 has sparked unparalleled excitement in the gaming community. Set to push the boundaries of console gaming, the next instalment promises to deliver an electrifying experience.

After months of speculation, Rockstar Games finally unveiled that GTA 6 is slated for release next year, although the exact date remains undisclosed. Yet, recent revelations shed light on a potential obstacle for a sizable chunk of players.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Sony Data Highlights Potential Gaming Divide

A tweet from journalist Stephen Totilo unveiled Sony's statistics: with over 59 million PlayStation 5 units sold since its launch in November 2020, and a total user base exceeding 118 million, more than half of gamers still rely on PlayStation 4. This demographic divide means that a significant portion of gamers may find themselves unable to access GTA 6 upon release.

While many PlayStation 4 users may not be interested in GTA 6, there's undoubtedly a substantial audience eagerly awaiting its arrival. With the game set for release in late 2025, there's ample time for players to consider upgrading to ensure they don't miss out on the excitement.

Also read: iOS 18 Siri upgrades: Know what generative AI features will power Apple's voice assistant

Rockstar Games Sets Fall 2025 Release Date

Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC release yet to be confirmed. Rockstar Games recently announced the game's launch window for the fall of 2025, introducing new protagonists, settings, and vehicles.

The announcement coincided with Rockstar's financial statement, which, despite a $2 million decline, showcased impressive growth, with earnings totaling $7.6 billion in the last quarter.

Also read: 5 big things in AI that happened this week: OpenAI announced new AI model, Google I/O 2024 revealed AI features, more

Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, expressed confidence in the game's release, affirming their commitment to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience. "We do feel highly confident that we'll deliver [Grand Theft Auto 6] in fall of 2025," Zelnick told IGN.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 May, 14:20 IST
