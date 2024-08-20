GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

Rockstar Games fans are growing anxious about the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 following the indefinite suspension of the GTA San Andreas VR project. Back in 2021, Meta revealed plans to develop GTA San Andreas for its VR headset lineup, exciting fans of the classic game. However, no updates have been provided since the announcement, sparking concerns that development might not be progressing as anticipated.

These concerns were confirmed when Meta announced that GTA San Andreas VR is now "on hold indefinitely." In a statement to IGN, Meta stated, “GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects. We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.”

Also read: GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Positive Impact on GTA 6 Development

The cancellation of GTA San Andreas VR, though unfortunate, could be a blessing in disguise for fans eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6. With fewer distractions, Rockstar Games can now channel all their efforts into ensuring a smooth development process for the highly anticipated sequel.

Also read: GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 6 Release and Setting

GTA 6 is scheduled for a fall 2025 release, a date that parent company Take-Two remains confident about. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and promises to deliver the most immersive experience in the franchise's history.

Rockstar teased fans with a glimpse of the new map, featuring locations reminiscent of the Florida Keys, along with iconic beachfronts and other attractions. As anticipation builds, GTA enthusiasts eagerly await a closer look at these areas and a sneak peek at gameplay, with the next trailer rumoured to drop on October 4.

Also read: GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

Mixed Reactions from Xbox Players

Meanwhile, Xbox players have mixed feelings about the release. While Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Game Pass immediately, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has made it clear that GTA 6 won't follow the same day-one release strategy for subscription services.