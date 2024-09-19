GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says

According to a recent report by Indy 100, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has confirmed that the release date for GTA 6 remains scheduled for the fall of 2025. This announcement addresses and refutes the circulating rumours suggesting a potential delay to 2026.

The confirmation comes from Take-Two Interactive's 2024 annual report, which outlines the company's plans for the highly anticipated game. The report states, “Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto VI in the fall of calendar 2025. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time.”

Fans React to Reaffirmed Release Timeline

This confirmation reassures fans who have been anxiously awaiting the release of the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series. The first trailer, launched in December 2023, generated significant excitement and viewership. However, since then, Rockstar has provided no additional details as the one-year anniversary of the trailer's release approaches.

Despite the excitement surrounding the game, fans should remain cautious as the release date is not guaranteed. Plans might change as the release window approaches. Nevertheless, the reaffirmation provides a glimmer of hope for those eager to experience the new chapter in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Speculation on Potential November Release

In the meantime, fans are speculating about the potential timing within the fall window. One Reddit user, GeneMurky8070, expressed enthusiasm about Rockstar's marketing efforts, anticipating high-quality promotional content. Another user, TheLolicorrector, predicted a November release, suggesting that a late-year launch could boost sales during the holiday season.

Overall, while the current confirmation stands, players should keep an eye out for further updates as Rockstar prepares for the upcoming release. For now, the reaffirmed 2025 release date is a welcome development for those eagerly anticipating GTA 6.