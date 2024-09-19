 GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says

GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the GTA 6 release for fall 2025, debunking rumours of a potential delay to 2026. Here's what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2024, 13:20 IST
GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here’s what Take-Two Interactive report says
Take-Two confirms GTA 6 will launch in fall 2025 and dismisses rumours of a delay to 2026. (Rockstar Games)

According to a recent report by Indy 100, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has confirmed that the release date for GTA 6 remains scheduled for the fall of 2025. This announcement addresses and refutes the circulating rumours suggesting a potential delay to 2026.

The confirmation comes from Take-Two Interactive's 2024 annual report, which outlines the company's plans for the highly anticipated game. The report states, “Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto VI in the fall of calendar 2025. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time.”

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 images allegedly leaked: Magnetic Joy-Cons, 8-inch display coming?

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Fans React to Reaffirmed Release Timeline

This confirmation reassures fans who have been anxiously awaiting the release of the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series. The first trailer, launched in December 2023, generated significant excitement and viewership. However, since then, Rockstar has provided no additional details as the one-year anniversary of the trailer's release approaches.

Despite the excitement surrounding the game, fans should remain cautious as the release date is not guaranteed. Plans might change as the release window approaches. Nevertheless, the reaffirmation provides a glimmer of hope for those eager to experience the new chapter in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Also read: PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

Speculation on Potential November Release

In the meantime, fans are speculating about the potential timing within the fall window. One Reddit user, GeneMurky8070, expressed enthusiasm about Rockstar's marketing efforts, anticipating high-quality promotional content. Another user, TheLolicorrector, predicted a November release, suggesting that a late-year launch could boost sales during the holiday season.

Also read: PS6: Which chipset will power Sony's next console—Intel or AMD? Here's what we know

Overall, while the current confirmation stands, players should keep an eye out for further updates as Rockstar prepares for the upcoming release. For now, the reaffirmed 2025 release date is a welcome development for those eagerly anticipating GTA 6.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 13:20 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for september 18: grab exciting in-game rewards for free gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes ps5 pro's high price threatens gta 6 success: why rockstar games should avoid black myth: wukong’s mistakes garena free fire max redeem codes for september 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle garena free fire max redeem codes for september 16: tips to play like a pro ps5 pro might struggle to deliver 4k 60 fps for gta 6, says expert garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps garena free fire max redeem codes for september 11: know how to get cuboot moon red dead redemption 2: how rdr3 can elevate early 20th century tech in side quests ps6: which chipset will power sony’s next console—intel or amd? here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19: Know about upcoming events

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19: Know about upcoming events
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Refrigerator

Savings Alert! LG to Samsung, Amazon roles out big discounts on these top 5 refrigerators
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets