 GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why

Ubisoft isn't scared of GTA 6 release because of how its games have performed in the past. Here's what the Ubisoft CEO said.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 11:18 IST
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE
GTA 6 launch: Ubisoft is optimistic about the biggest video game release next year. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is widely expected to release sometime around fall of 2025, before the holiday season kicks off. While GTA 6 is set to be the biggest video game launch ever, rival company Ubisoft, known for its open-world games, has shared a surprising take on it, calling GTA 6 release ‘positive' for the market.

GTA 6 Release is Going to be ‘Positive': Ubisoft

Speaking in an earnings call, reported by GameSpot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said, "What we see, generally, when GTA is coming, is that more people come to play. So generally it's positive on the overall market.”

This is surprising considering how popular GTA games are, especially at launch. But considering past trends, Guillemot said that Ubisoft games had “very good sales” when GTA V launched in 2013. He further noted that this should be the opposite, but it has worked for Ubisoft in the past.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹124,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now

It must be noted that Ubisoft makes open-world games, such as the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs series. The Assassin's Creed games, in particular, have performed well for the company in the past.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GTA 6 is Expected to Push the Industry Forward

It can't be denied that GTA games are huge in scale. GTA V and GTA Online are still minting money for Rockstar and continue to rank among the top-selling games for platforms like the PS5, PS4, and the Xbox Series consoles. In fact, GTA V was the fastest entertainment product to make $1 billion, and the game has sold an estimated 200 million copies so far.

Therefore, GTA 6 is expected to push the gaming narrative forward and will help the industry at large. And, this is likely why even rivals like Ubisoft are optimistic about its release next year.

GTA 6 is expected to feature two protagonists: Lucia and Jason, in Bonnie and Clyde-style adventures in Vice City, based on Leonida (Rockstar's video game version of Florida, US).

Also Read

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 11:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes how to get free fire free diamonds! no payment required garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe microsoft makes over 50 games free to play without xbox live gold new ubisoft assassin's creed game? gta online to introduce public mission creator; rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon gta v cheats: list of all gta v cheat codes for ps4 gta online introduces madrazo hits as new daily activity: here's what we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets