GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why

GTA 6 is widely expected to release sometime around fall of 2025, before the holiday season kicks off. While GTA 6 is set to be the biggest video game launch ever, rival company Ubisoft, known for its open-world games, has shared a surprising take on it, calling GTA 6 release ‘positive' for the market.

GTA 6 Release is Going to be ‘Positive': Ubisoft

Speaking in an earnings call, reported by GameSpot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said, "What we see, generally, when GTA is coming, is that more people come to play. So generally it's positive on the overall market.”

This is surprising considering how popular GTA games are, especially at launch. But considering past trends, Guillemot said that Ubisoft games had “very good sales” when GTA V launched in 2013. He further noted that this should be the opposite, but it has worked for Ubisoft in the past.

It must be noted that Ubisoft makes open-world games, such as the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs series. The Assassin's Creed games, in particular, have performed well for the company in the past.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GTA 6 is Expected to Push the Industry Forward

It can't be denied that GTA games are huge in scale. GTA V and GTA Online are still minting money for Rockstar and continue to rank among the top-selling games for platforms like the PS5, PS4, and the Xbox Series consoles. In fact, GTA V was the fastest entertainment product to make $1 billion, and the game has sold an estimated 200 million copies so far.

Therefore, GTA 6 is expected to push the gaming narrative forward and will help the industry at large. And, this is likely why even rivals like Ubisoft are optimistic about its release next year.

GTA 6 is expected to feature two protagonists: Lucia and Jason, in Bonnie and Clyde-style adventures in Vice City, based on Leonida (Rockstar's video game version of Florida, US).

Also Read