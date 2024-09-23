GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details

Rumours suggest that GTA 6 might bring back a feature absent from the series for 20 years, last seen in GTA San Andreas. Popular YouTuber Legacy Killa HD shared insights about the game's development at Rockstar Games, revealing various details that have emerged during this process.

Basketball Mini-Game Under Development

Legacy Killa HD reported that a dedicated team has focused on a basketball mini-game for GTA 6. However, despite the team's efforts at Rockstar Toronto, the mini-game may not appear in the final release. Reports indicate that as of late last year, the basketball mode faced significant challenges, raising questions about its inclusion in the game. “The basketball mini-game was worked on at the Toronto studio. It was on the chopping block at the end of 2023,” the YouTuber noted, emphasising the complexities of discussing a game still in development, Comicbook.com reported.

Also read: GTA 6 set for fall 2025 launch; New leaks reveal new screenshots and exciting developments

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Gameplay Influences from Red Dead Redemption 2

In addition to the basketball mini-game, Legacy Killa HD hinted that GTA 6 could share gameplay elements with Red Dead Redemption 2, despite differences in their settings. “There will be a lot more RDR2 gameplay in this than I think some expect,” they stated, suggesting that players might encounter familiar mechanics and features.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

However, gamers should approach these claims cautiously. Given that the information stems from rumours, it remains subject to change as development continues. The potential scrapping of the basketball content would align with Rockstar's history of removing features from its titles prior to release for various reasons.

Also read: Valve collaborates with Rockstar Games to address GTA Online BattlEye issue on Steam Deck

As for Rockstar Games, the company has yet to address these rumours. Historically, it refrains from commenting on speculation, making it unlikely that an official statement will surface.

As anticipation builds for GTA 6, fans remain eager for more information about the game's features and overall direction. The reintroduction of elements from earlier titles, combined with new gameplay mechanics, could shape a fresh experience for players when the game finally launches.