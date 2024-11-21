Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details

GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details

Rumours suggest GTA 6 could receive impressive upgrades for the PS5 Pro, with enhanced visuals and potential console bundles. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
Nov 21 2024, 11:39 IST
GTA 6 gameplay screenshots leaked: Here’s what fans need to know
GTA 6
1/10 As the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 draws nearer, leaked screenshots and videos claiming to showcase in-game content have appeared online. These images, shared across social media platforms, have stirred excitement and scepticism among fans eagerly awaiting the game.
2/10 The recent GTA 6 leaks come from an account named @PlayGTAOnlineV on social media, sparking debates about their authenticity. Many fans question whether these leaks are genuine or recycled from a massive 2022 leak that featured over 90 gameplay clips. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
GTA 6
3/10 GTA 6 launch leak: According to Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will officially release in Autumn 2025. Despite leaks circulating online, Rockstar has kept quiet about the game, revealing only one trailer in December 2023. (Rockstar Games)
4/10 GTA 6 leak: The leaked screenshots offer glimpses of the game's impressive graphics, with some focusing on a coastal environment, featuring sunsets, water reflections, and a vibrant cityscape resembling Miami. These images have sparked further speculation about the game's settings. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
5/10 One notable leaked screenshot showcases the protagonist, Jason, with the ocean and distant buildings as a scenic backdrop. Fans believe this may hint at a future trailer focusing on Jason, especially after the first trailer emphasised his co-protagonist, Lucia. (Rockstar Games)
6/10 Another leaked image provides a detailed look at Lucia, surrounded by a crowd of NPCs. This reinforces reports suggesting that GTA 6 will feature a higher NPC density, which could significantly enhance the immersive experience in the game's world. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
7/10 Amid the genuine leaks, there have been numerous hoaxes. Fake screenshots often attempt to deceive fans, claiming to show new gameplay elements. Many of these are created by social media users seeking attention or drawing traffic to their profiles. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
GTA 6
8/10 Some of the hoaxes have been easily debunked. These include images of a yellow crop duster flying above a fictional Vice City and a truck driving on a beach - both fan-made and decades-old attempts to mislead the fanbase. (Rockstar Games)
9/10 Another widely circulated fake screenshot features a yellow car driving on a highway, with mission text similar to GTA 5. The map in the bottom corner of the image, which includes a superyacht icon from GTA Online, proves the image is a modification rather than a legitimate leak. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)
GTA 6
10/10 With Rockstar remaining silent on new developments, fans are speculating about a potential reveal on November 22. However, no official confirmation has been made, leaving the community to guess when new information about GTA 6 will finally emerge. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Rumours suggest GTA 6 may feature advanced enhancements for PlayStation 5 Pro users. (Bloomberg)

As anticipation builds for GTA 6, fresh rumours hint at significant enhancements for those playing on the PlayStation 5 Pro. The buzz stems from claims by an industry insider suggesting Rockstar Games is optimising the game to leverage the console's advanced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. However, Rockstar has yet to officially confirm support for the upgraded console.

Potential of PSSR 2.0 for GTA 6

The PS5 Pro, launched with a $700 price tag, has gained attention for its potential in delivering higher frame rates and improved image quality. PSSR, Sony's AI-driven upscaling technology, has shown promise in enhancing gaming visuals beyond what AMD's FSR achieves in certain cases. If these enhancements are applied to a sprawling open-world game like GTA 6, the results could redefine gaming experiences on the PS5 Pro.

tweet from insider HipHopGamer (via Gamerant) has sparked speculation. According to the claim, Rockstar developers are working extensively on a new “2.0” version of PSSR for the PS5 Pro. This updated version, enabled through a future firmware update, could deliver enhanced image reconstruction for GTA 6. While details remain scarce, the suggestion aligns with broader expectations for mid-generation console upgrades.

Current challenges with PSSR in other PS5 Pro games lend weight to the need for improvements. Titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have faced issues such as visual artefacts, indicating room for refinement in PSSR's technology. Sony's potential focus on addressing these problems could pave the way for smoother implementation in future releases, including GTA 6.

Speculations on GTA 6 Console Bundles

Adding to the intrigue, the insider hinted at a possible GTA 6 console bundle to drive PS5 Pro sales. This aligns with past collaborations between Sony and Rockstar, which bundled consoles with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. If true, the marketing partnership could signal an aggressive push for the PS5 Pro as the console of choice for GTA 6 enthusiasts.

While these claims are unconfirmed, they highlight the high expectations surrounding GTA 6. Fans will need to wait for Rockstar Games to break its silence and provide concrete details about the game's potential on the PS5 Pro.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 11:39 IST
