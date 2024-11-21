GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details

As anticipation builds for GTA 6, fresh rumours hint at significant enhancements for those playing on the PlayStation 5 Pro. The buzz stems from claims by an industry insider suggesting Rockstar Games is optimising the game to leverage the console's advanced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. However, Rockstar has yet to officially confirm support for the upgraded console.

Potential of PSSR 2.0 for GTA 6

The PS5 Pro, launched with a $700 price tag, has gained attention for its potential in delivering higher frame rates and improved image quality. PSSR, Sony's AI-driven upscaling technology, has shown promise in enhancing gaming visuals beyond what AMD's FSR achieves in certain cases. If these enhancements are applied to a sprawling open-world game like GTA 6, the results could redefine gaming experiences on the PS5 Pro.

A tweet from insider HipHopGamer (via Gamerant) has sparked speculation. According to the claim, Rockstar developers are working extensively on a new “2.0” version of PSSR for the PS5 Pro. This updated version, enabled through a future firmware update, could deliver enhanced image reconstruction for GTA 6. While details remain scarce, the suggestion aligns with broader expectations for mid-generation console upgrades.

Current challenges with PSSR in other PS5 Pro games lend weight to the need for improvements. Titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have faced issues such as visual artefacts, indicating room for refinement in PSSR's technology. Sony's potential focus on addressing these problems could pave the way for smoother implementation in future releases, including GTA 6.

Speculations on GTA 6 Console Bundles

Adding to the intrigue, the insider hinted at a possible GTA 6 console bundle to drive PS5 Pro sales. This aligns with past collaborations between Sony and Rockstar, which bundled consoles with GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. If true, the marketing partnership could signal an aggressive push for the PS5 Pro as the console of choice for GTA 6 enthusiasts.

While these claims are unconfirmed, they highlight the high expectations surrounding GTA 6. Fans will need to wait for Rockstar Games to break its silence and provide concrete details about the game's potential on the PS5 Pro.