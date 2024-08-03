 GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes | Gaming News
GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

Scammers exploit excitement for GTA 6 by running fake beta access ads on Facebook. Experts warn that these ads lead to malware and financial scams. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Aug 03 2024, 17:59 IST
Scammers are tricking GTA 6 fans with fake beta access ads, experts warn. Stay cautious. (Rockstar Games/ YouTube)

Rockstar Games' highly anticipated release, GTA 6, has already generated immense excitement. However, this enthusiasm has led some individuals to fall for a scam offering "beta access" to the game.

Security researchers at Bitdefender, a Romanian cybersecurity firm, recently discovered that several individuals were deceived by fraudulent advertisements promising early access to GTA 6's beta. These ads, which falsely claimed to provide beta access to the first 100 people who clicked, ran on Facebook from July 16th to 18th.

Fake Ads Lead to Malware

Bitdefender's researcher Andrei Mogage investigated the scam by interacting with the ads. He found that clicking on the ad directed users to a Dropbox page, where downloading the provided content launched a fake GTA 6 installer. This installer, however, installed malware known as a "FakeBat loader," which infected devices with a Trojan virus designed to steal financial information.

The researchers also uncovered a website associated with the ads that attempted to enrol victims in an Ethereum cryptocurrency scam, creating a multi-layered deception. This discovery highlights the risk of clicking on unsolicited online advertisements, especially those promising free access to high-demand content.

No Official Beta Access for GTA 6

For those eagerly awaiting GTA 6, it is crucial to note that Rockstar Games has not announced any beta access for the game. The company is unlikely to use social media ads for such announcements, given the franchise's established popularity.

In related news, GTA 6 is slated for release in 2025. The game will feature new protagonists, Jason and Lucia, supported by a diverse cast of characters. The narrative is expected to follow the couple's journey, enriched by the contributions of other characters within the game's expansive open world.

Rumours suggest GTA 6 will introduce new locations, including an abandoned observatory and an underwater research facility. These settings are anticipated to offer fresh challenges and exploration opportunities, with the underwater facility rumoured to contain hidden secrets and Easter eggs. Furthermore, the game is likely to include additional activities such as wingsuit flying and mini-games such as basketball and bowling, which will improve the overall gaming experience.

As the anticipation for GTA 6 grows, players should be wary of frauds and rely on official sources for updates and announcements.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 16:00 IST
