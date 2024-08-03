GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

Rockstar Games' highly anticipated release, GTA 6, has already generated immense excitement. However, this enthusiasm has led some individuals to fall for a scam offering "beta access" to the game.

Security researchers at Bitdefender, a Romanian cybersecurity firm, recently discovered that several individuals were deceived by fraudulent advertisements promising early access to GTA 6's beta. These ads, which falsely claimed to provide beta access to the first 100 people who clicked, ran on Facebook from July 16th to 18th.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Fake Ads Lead to Malware

Bitdefender's researcher Andrei Mogage investigated the scam by interacting with the ads. He found that clicking on the ad directed users to a Dropbox page, where downloading the provided content launched a fake GTA 6 installer. This installer, however, installed malware known as a "FakeBat loader," which infected devices with a Trojan virus designed to steal financial information.

The researchers also uncovered a website associated with the ads that attempted to enrol victims in an Ethereum cryptocurrency scam, creating a multi-layered deception. This discovery highlights the risk of clicking on unsolicited online advertisements, especially those promising free access to high-demand content.

Also read: Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details

No Official Beta Access for GTA 6

For those eagerly awaiting GTA 6, it is crucial to note that Rockstar Games has not announced any beta access for the game. The company is unlikely to use social media ads for such announcements, given the franchise's established popularity.

In related news, GTA 6 is slated for release in 2025. The game will feature new protagonists, Jason and Lucia, supported by a diverse cast of characters. The narrative is expected to follow the couple's journey, enriched by the contributions of other characters within the game's expansive open world.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4

Rumours suggest GTA 6 will introduce new locations, including an abandoned observatory and an underwater research facility. These settings are anticipated to offer fresh challenges and exploration opportunities, with the underwater facility rumoured to contain hidden secrets and Easter eggs. Furthermore, the game is likely to include additional activities such as wingsuit flying and mini-games such as basketball and bowling, which will improve the overall gaming experience.

As the anticipation for GTA 6 grows, players should be wary of frauds and rely on official sources for updates and announcements.