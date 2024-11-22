GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead
GTA 6 has won the "Most Wanted Game" award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, with Rockstar promising more exciting developments ahead for the highly anticipated title.
GTA 6 has officially secured its place in gaming history before even hitting the shelves. At the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, the much-awaited title from Rockstar Games was named the "Most Wanted Game," a testament to the excitement surrounding its upcoming release. The award is a recognition of the game's massive anticipation and the hard work Rockstar has put into its development.
GTA 6 Golden Joystick Awards: Rockstar Games Thanks Fans for Support
During the award ceremony on November 21, 2024, a Rockstar Games developer took the stage to accept the accolade, thanking fans for their unwavering support. "Thank you so much for this incredible award… also a massive thank you to all the fans, obviously, without their support… you know… they are the most important thing for us," the developer said. They further hyped up the game, stating that the team was working on "mind-blowing things" for GTA 6, leaving fans eager for more details.
The developer ended the acceptance speech by hinting at more surprises, adding, "More to come, thank you." This has sparked speculation among fans that a second trailer for GTA 6 might be just around the corner.
GTA 6's victory in the "Most Wanted Game" category places it in the company of highly anticipated games like Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, which claimed the same award last year. Other past winners include Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok, all of which went on to secure multiple awards. In 2012, GTA 5 took home the "One to Watch" award at the Golden Joystick Awards before winning Game of the Year in 2013. With all signs pointing to a blockbuster 2025 release, GTA 6 appears set to follow in its predecessor's footsteps.
Fierce Competition for the Title
The competition for this year's "Most Wanted Game" was fierce, with titles like Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, and Assassin's Creed Shadows all vying for the title. GTA 6 stood out among these heavy hitters, proving its dominance in the gaming community.
Looking ahead, the excitement continues to build, as GTA 6 has also been nominated for "Most Anticipated Game" at the Game Awards 2024. The winner will be revealed on December 12, 2024. Fans will be eagerly awaiting more news, with the game scheduled for release in the fall of 2025.
