GTA 6 set for fall 2025 launch; New leaks reveal new screenshots and exciting developments

Rockstar Games has officially set the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 for fall 2025 on Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. The announcement marks a significant milestone for fans eager to explore Vice City once again. The initial trailer introduced two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, hinting at a fresh narrative within the beloved franchise.

GTA 6: Rumours and Speculations

The buzz surrounding GTA 6 continues to dominate gaming news, fueled by a steady stream of rumours. Recently, discussions have surfaced regarding the game's anticipated PC release and potential details for a second trailer, speculated to drop in mid-November. Other whispers include an expansive map featuring numerous enterable buildings, sparking excitement among fans. However, most of these reports remain unconfirmed, according to a PCquest report.

Updates from Take-Two

Despite the frequent shifts in expected release dates, new information from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, suggests the project is back on track. During a recent annual stockholder meeting, Take-Two reiterated its commitment to the franchise, stating, “Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto in the fall of calendar 2025.” The company confirmed that the first trailer premiered in December 2023 and promised further updates as development progresses.

New Job Opening Sparks Hopes

Adding to the excitement, Rockstar recently posted a job opening for a “Screenshot Capture Artist.” This role focuses on capturing still images of gameplay for marketing purposes, raising speculation that the position could relate to GTA 6. Fans hope this announcement hints at the imminent release of official screenshots, which would be the first major update in some time.

As anticipation builds, the clarity from Take-Two combined with the job listing fuels enthusiasm for GTA 6. If development remains smooth, fans can expect more substantial updates, including gameplay visuals, in the coming months.