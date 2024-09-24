GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?
How much will GTA 6 cost when it releases in 2025? Gamers are eager to know what Rockstar Games plans to charge for the new title. Let’s take a look at what leaks and rumours have to say about.
Rockstar Games has yet to officially disclose the price of GTA 6 for platforms like PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and others, but it's expected not to exceed $70. The first trailer for the game was released on December 5, 2023, with a confirmed launch window in 2025. During a March 2024 earnings call, developers narrowed the release timeframe to fall of that year.
While no official price has been provided, various leaks and rumors give the gaming community room for speculation. Many predict the game will likely be priced in line with other major titles, while some believe Rockstar may set a higher price for this highly anticipated release. With the launch approaching, fans are considering possible prices for different editions of the game, including the base version and collector's editions.
Expected Pricing for GTA 6: Base, Collector's Edition, and More
As the release date draws near, here are potential price points for GTA 6 based on current trends and industry standards:
1. GTA 6 Pre-Order Price
The price of pre-ordering GTA 6 will depend on the editions Rockstar makes available. As seen with other games, there may be Base, Premium, and Digital Deluxe versions, each with varying prices. The base edition is expected to stay within the $70 range for pre-orders.
2. GTA 6 Base Version (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
Given that GTA 6 is one of Rockstar's most extensive projects, in development for nearly a decade, the base version price will likely align with current AAA titles. As per industry norms, the cost for the base edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S should not surpass $70.
3. GTA 6 Collector's Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
Collector's editions typically include special physical and digital items unavailable in standard versions. Based on the game's high development costs, estimated between $1 billion and $2 billion, the collector's edition is anticipated to range between $100 and $120.
GTA 6's Availability on Previous Generation Consoles and Other Platforms
Currently, there has been no announcement regarding versions of GTA 6 for PS4, PC, or Xbox One. This suggests the game may skip older consoles, remaining exclusive to the latest gaming platforms. PC players may face a delayed release, potentially waiting until 2026 or 2027 to access the game.
When to Expect an Official Price Announcement
On August 10, 2024, Eurogamer reported that Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, indicated no plans to release GTA 6 on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. Fans can likely expect official pricing to be revealed about three to four months before the game's release, which would place the announcement around June to August 2025. However, this timeline remains speculative, as developers have not yet confirmed it.
The game is confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with more platforms to be announced.
