GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

How much will GTA 6 cost when it releases in 2025? Gamers are eager to know what Rockstar Games plans to charge for the new title. Let’s take a look at what leaks and rumours have to say about.

| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 11:09 IST
GTA 6: Five game changing innovations set to redefine the Grand Theft Auto experience
The upcoming release of GTA 6 next year has gamers buzzing with excitement. The game, a highly awaited sequel in the Grand Theft Auto series, is expected to set new standards in gaming. This excitement is driven by the significant gap since the last title and anticipated technological advancements.
A Massive Game World: GTA 6 will introduce players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The initial trailer highlights the meticulous detail put into this new setting. Rockstar Games promises this will be the largest and most immersive game world in the series, with added layers such as social media integration.
No Limits from Last-Gen Consoles: Set for a Fall 2025 release, GTA 6 will launch exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This move means Rockstar can fully leverage the capabilities of current-generation consoles without constraints from older hardware, aiming to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.
Enhanced NPC Density: GTA 6 appears to advance the game's realism with high NPC density. The trailer features bustling areas like Ocean Drive, packed with detailed and varied NPCs. This level of detail enhances immersion and sets a new benchmark for character density in the series.
Stunning Visuals and Lighting: The trailer for GTA 6 reveals exceptional visual effects. Detailed character models and dynamic environments create a lifelike gaming experience. The game's lighting effects, with vibrant hues reflecting different times of day, elevate the visual presentation beyond many modern titles.
6/11 The upcoming release of GTA 6 next year has gamers buzzing with excitement. The game, a highly awaited sequel in the Grand Theft Auto series, is expected to set new standards in gaming. This excitement is driven by the significant gap since the last title and anticipated technological advancements. (Rockstar Games)
7/11 A Massive Game World: GTA 6 will introduce players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida. The initial trailer highlights the meticulous detail put into this new setting. Rockstar Games promises this will be the largest and most immersive game world in the series, with added layers such as social media integration. (Rockstar Games)
8/11 No Limits from Last-Gen Consoles: Set for a Fall 2025 release, GTA 6 will launch exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This move means Rockstar can fully leverage the capabilities of current-generation consoles without constraints from older hardware, aiming to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. (Rockstar Games)
9/11 Enhanced NPC Density: GTA 6 appears to advance the game’s realism with high NPC density. The trailer features bustling areas like Ocean Drive, packed with detailed and varied NPCs. This level of detail enhances immersion and sets a new benchmark for character density in the series. (Rockstar Games)
10/11 Stunning Visuals and Lighting: The trailer for GTA 6 reveals exceptional visual effects. Detailed character models and dynamic environments create a lifelike gaming experience. The game’s lighting effects, with vibrant hues reflecting different times of day, elevate the visual presentation beyond many modern titles. (Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games' Legacy of Innovation: Rockstar Games is known for pushing the boundaries of gaming, with each release setting new standards. Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a testament to their technical prowess. GTA 6 is expected to continue this trend, potentially marking a generational leap in gaming technology.
Rockstar Games may price GTA 6 around $70, with official pricing expected closer to its release. (Rockstar Games )

Rockstar Games has yet to officially disclose the price of GTA 6 for platforms like PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and others, but it's expected not to exceed $70. The first trailer for the game was released on December 5, 2023, with a confirmed launch window in 2025. During a March 2024 earnings call, developers narrowed the release timeframe to fall of that year.

While no official price has been provided, various leaks and rumors give the gaming community room for speculation. Many predict the game will likely be priced in line with other major titles, while some believe Rockstar may set a higher price for this highly anticipated release. With the launch approaching, fans are considering possible prices for different editions of the game, including the base version and collector's editions.

Also read: Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect

Expected Pricing for GTA 6: Base, Collector's Edition, and More

As the release date draws near, here are potential price points for GTA 6 based on current trends and industry standards:

1. GTA 6 Pre-Order Price

The price of pre-ordering GTA 6 will depend on the editions Rockstar makes available. As seen with other games, there may be Base, Premium, and Digital Deluxe versions, each with varying prices. The base edition is expected to stay within the $70 range for pre-orders.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

2. GTA 6 Base Version (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Given that GTA 6 is one of Rockstar's most extensive projects, in development for nearly a decade, the base version price will likely align with current AAA titles. As per industry norms, the cost for the base edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S should not surpass $70.

3. GTA 6 Collector's Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Collector's editions typically include special physical and digital items unavailable in standard versions. Based on the game's high development costs, estimated between $1 billion and $2 billion, the collector's edition is anticipated to range between $100 and $120.

Also read: GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details

GTA 6's Availability on Previous Generation Consoles and Other Platforms

Currently, there has been no announcement regarding versions of GTA 6 for PS4, PC, or Xbox One. This suggests the game may skip older consoles, remaining exclusive to the latest gaming platforms. PC players may face a delayed release, potentially waiting until 2026 or 2027 to access the game.

Also read: GTA 6 set for fall 2025 launch; New leaks reveal new screenshots and exciting developments

When to Expect an Official Price Announcement

On August 10, 2024, Eurogamer reported that Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, indicated no plans to release GTA 6 on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. Fans can likely expect official pricing to be revealed about three to four months before the game's release, which would place the announcement around June to August 2025. However, this timeline remains speculative, as developers have not yet confirmed it.

The game is confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with more platforms to be announced.

